"Another fumble by Triple H", "Better to let him go"- Fans slam WWE for their treatment of top rising star

Triple H has taken great measures to bolster the WWE roster since taking over the keys to the creative department, including promoting several NXT talents to the main roster. However, not all have hit the ground running since moving up. Fans have been particularly disappointed with Grayson Waller's booking on SmackDown.

The 33-year-old was a prominent member of the NXT roster for nearly two years before getting drafted to SmackDown during this year's Draft. While Waller did not win any championships during his time on NXT, he won the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge and was particularly popular among fans.

However, Grayson has not been involved in any feud since moving up to the main roster. The former NXT star has yet to make his SmackDown in-ring debut, having only hosted segments of his talk show.

The Australian Icon will do the same on the upcoming SmackDown, where Charlotte Flair will join him for another edition of the Grayson Waller Effect. Many fans have not been impressed with the star's booking over the last few weeks and criticized Triple H and Co. for calling him without any significant plans:

Triple H reportedly has huge plans in store for WWE star Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller was one of the last names to be picked during the recently concluded Draft and may be treading water. However, Triple H reportedly has huge things planned for him down the line.

The Australian Icon is popular among fans for his unmatched charisma and exceptional promo skills. His feud against AJ Styles in early 2022 elevated him as a top star despite him being on the losing end.

Waller teased reigniting rivalry with The Phenomenal One when the duo last met on his talk show. However, the former WWE Champion is currently involved in a storyline with Karrion Kross.

His mic skills and swagger were also praised by Zoey Stark, who also admitted that she sometimes picks Grayson's brain to get better at promos:

"He’s so charismatic. He has so much confidence in his abilities and what he does. That’s why I love him so much. His promo work is top-notch,"- Stark said (H/T EWrestling News)

Triple H has showcased so far that he backs the NXt talent upon their move to the main roster. While Grayson Waller has been seen as an afterthought so far, the 33-year-old star is likely to have a bright future in WWE.

