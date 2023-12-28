"Another one off the bucket list" - Drew McIntyre sends a message after WWE MSG

Following the recent WWE Live Event at the Madison Square Garden, Drew McIntyre took to Twitter/X to send a message.

McIntyre once again challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at the show. He was unfortunately unable to dethrone The Visionary.

Courtesy of his tweet, McIntyre reflected on his biggest accomplishments in WWE so far. The Scottish Warrior, who has previously headlined WrestleMania, closed out 2023 with a main event title bout at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

"Win the Royal Rumble. Main Event WrestleMania. Become WWE Champion. Close out MSG. Another one off the bucket list," wrote McIntyre.

Check out McIntyre's tweet:

Konnan praised Drew McIntyre for his recent work

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke quite highly of Drew McIntyre. The Scotsman was a focal point of Monday Night RAW in 2023.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan claimed he wasn't a fan of McIntyre coming out with the sword. However, he feels that WWE has done some interesting work with the Scotsman throughout the year. Konnan said:

"They're going to do stuff with him [Drew McIntyre]. I think he's very interesting. I did think that he looks super lame, corny, Mayor McCheese JoJo coming down with the sword named Angela. I know it's after his mom, but still... Just ditch the sword. I don't see nothing wrong with him wearing the kilt, he's a Scotsman. I think they're doing really interesting TV with him right now. So yeah, I do think he will be the focus in months to come."

In 2023, McIntyre unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. He was also unsuccessful in winning the World Heavyweight Championship but did cement his heel turn.

He also teamed up with The Judgment Day and competed in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series.

