Create

"Another sign Vince has nothing to do with creative" - Fans react as WWE namedrop fan favorite AEW wrestler on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 01, 2023 07:08 IST
The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal is in the books
The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal is in the books

WWE made an interesting acknowledgment this week on SmackDown. For the third year in a row, the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal took place on SmackDown before WrestleMania. Fans were thrilled when Michael Cole mentioned a fan-favorite AEW wrestler.

That happened to be none other than the first-ever winner of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Cesaro. In 2014 at WrestleMania 30, The Swiss superstar became the first in WWE to win the battle royal in what would become an annual tradition. There was an exception in 2020 when the company wasn't allowed to have that many people in one ring.

Bobby Lashley won the Battle Royal this year, but fans are talking more about AEW star and ROH World Champion Cesaro aka Claudio Castagnoli being referenced:

Claudio/Cesaro while signed to #AEW gets named dropped on #WWE TV, another sign Vince has nothing to do with creative!!! #WrestleMania #Smackdown
Michael Cole mentioned "CESARO"as the first ANDRE THE GIANT BATTLE BATTLE ROYAL WINNER#SmackDown
Michael Cole with the shout out to Cesaro!#Smackdown
Wwe just namedropped Cesaro As the first winner of the Andre the giant memorial battle royal winner It’s a great thing there not erasing history.👏🏽 #Smackdown
Random Cesaro name drop when ROH has a show tonight where the former Cesaro is the World Champion #SmackDown https://t.co/GolkFiLPOJ
Michael Cole mentioning Cesaro during the Battle Royal while he’s over on the competition headlining tonight’s Supercard of Honor. #smackdown #wwesmackdown
They mention Cesaro??? Woooow. #SmackDown
Well I can say Vince is not back because they acknowledged Cesaro #smackdown
Glad Cole referenced Cesaro for the #AndreTheGiant Battle Royal. #SmackDown
Like how WWE still acknowledge those outside the company, like the first Andre the Giant Battle Royal winner being Cesaro. #Smackdown https://t.co/k9azpCQ2Sr
The best part about the #AndreTheGiant battle royal is the mention of Cesaro! #CesaroSection #Smackdown #WrestleMania

What is former WWE superstar Cesaro's important role tonight?

As of this writing, the Supercard of Honor is still ongoing with a few matches left. Former stars such as Samoa Joe and Ember Moon aka Athena competed. The show is to be headlined by Cesaro/Claudio Castagnoli, who will defend the ROH World Championship against Eddie Kingston.

Castagnoli is expected to retain the ROH World title against Kingston. He has been a crucial part of the Blackpool Combat Club stable in AEW, with all members recently having turned heel.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Quick Links

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...