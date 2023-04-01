"Another sign Vince has nothing to do with creative" - Fans react as WWE namedrop fan favorite AEW wrestler on SmackDown

WWE made an interesting acknowledgment this week on SmackDown. For the third year in a row, the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal took place on SmackDown before WrestleMania. Fans were thrilled when Michael Cole mentioned a fan-favorite AEW wrestler.

That happened to be none other than the first-ever winner of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Cesaro. In 2014 at WrestleMania 30, The Swiss superstar became the first in WWE to win the battle royal in what would become an annual tradition. There was an exception in 2020 when the company wasn't allowed to have that many people in one ring.

Bobby Lashley won the Battle Royal this year, but fans are talking more about AEW star and ROH World Champion Cesaro aka Claudio Castagnoli being referenced:

jazz @wrestling_jazz

as the first ANDRE THE GIANT BATTLE BATTLE ROYAL WINNER



#SmackDown Michael Cole mentioned "CESARO"as the first ANDRE THE GIANT BATTLE BATTLE ROYAL WINNER Michael Cole mentioned "CESARO"as the first ANDRE THE GIANT BATTLE BATTLE ROYAL WINNER#SmackDown

Melissa Martinez🤼‍♀️ @melissakk624



#Smackdown Michael Cole with the shout out to Cesaro! Michael Cole with the shout out to Cesaro!#Smackdown

The Mighty @JamTheMighty



#SmackDown Random Cesaro name drop when ROH has a show tonight where the former Cesaro is the World Champion Random Cesaro name drop when ROH has a show tonight where the former Cesaro is the World Champion #SmackDown https://t.co/GolkFiLPOJ

JimmytheTVFanatic @jimmythe_tv #wwesmackdown Michael Cole mentioning Cesaro during the Battle Royal while he’s over on the competition headlining tonight’s Supercard of Honor. #smackdown Michael Cole mentioning Cesaro during the Battle Royal while he’s over on the competition headlining tonight’s Supercard of Honor. #smackdown #wwesmackdown

justin @Jdemon2424 Well I can say Vince is not back because they acknowledged Cesaro #smackdown Well I can say Vince is not back because they acknowledged Cesaro #smackdown

👻'Ghost Boy' Colby👻 @ColbyC316 Like how WWE still acknowledge those outside the company, like the first Andre the Giant Battle Royal winner being Cesaro. #Smackdown Like how WWE still acknowledge those outside the company, like the first Andre the Giant Battle Royal winner being Cesaro. #Smackdown https://t.co/k9azpCQ2Sr

What is former WWE superstar Cesaro's important role tonight?

As of this writing, the Supercard of Honor is still ongoing with a few matches left. Former stars such as Samoa Joe and Ember Moon aka Athena competed. The show is to be headlined by Cesaro/Claudio Castagnoli, who will defend the ROH World Championship against Eddie Kingston.

Castagnoli is expected to retain the ROH World title against Kingston. He has been a crucial part of the Blackpool Combat Club stable in AEW, with all members recently having turned heel.

