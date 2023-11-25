"Another surprise from Triple H" - "Interesting" last-minute change to Survivor Series: WarGames excites WWE fans

Survivor Series: WarGames is upon us, and WWE has not stopped tweaking things to make the event successful. The latest edition of SmackDown saw a major change to one of the matches for the Premium Live Event.

Santos Escobar turned heel soon after WWE Crown Jewel where he apparently helped Logan Paul defeat Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship. Escobar attacked Mysterio on an episode of SmackDown that followed and has been on a path of destruction ever since.

Carlito challenged Santos Escobar for a match at Survivor Series, but things took an ugly turn on the latest edition of SmackDown. The former leader of Legado Del Fantasma beat down Carlito and injured him, effectively taking him out of the match scheduled for Survivor Series: WarGames.

This prompted Nick Aldis to make a huge decision on behalf of the Triple H-led creative team. He replaced Carlito with Dragon Lee for Saturday’s PLE.

The angle was met with a positive response from fans. Many wanted to see Carlito in a singles match against the luchador. However, fans believe Dragon Lee will be able to put on a better performance against Escobar.

Triple H has a knack for surprising fans, and he did so again with the big change. It’s unclear whether Carlito is carrying a legitimate injury that forced him out of the match. However, the move will allow Dragon Lee to get a big match for the Premium Live Event.

Triple H could surprise fans with a major return at WWE Survivor Series

Triple H has a few big matches lined up for Survivor Series. This includes the Men’s and Women’s WarGames matches.

Fans will also get to see Randy Orton's return to their television screens. WWE decided to announce the final member of Team Cody Rhodes ahead of the show. This was likely done to squash rumors regarding CM Punk’s return.

However, Triple H could pull off one of the biggest surprises of all time. He could bring back CM Punk in Chicago during a big match or segment.

Triple H has done well at the helm of WWE. It would be great to see him make the massive decision to change the landscape of the company. It would be termed one of the biggest decisions of The Game’s career.

