"Anyone but Ronda" WWE Universe choose their picks for the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match 

The Women's Royal Rumble takes place in just over a week's time, and it appears that the WWE Universe has already decided who they want to win the annual match.

Rhea Ripley is a fan favorite within the WWE Universe, whilst several fans have made it clear that they don't want Ronda Rousey to win the match for a second time.

Clément 🦉🔥 @Clement_Trolong



It's not to be disrespectful, Ronda's cool but there have been a few other women that deserve a nuclear push like Rhea or Bayley.



Rousey lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair in an impromptu match last month and hasn't been seen on-screen since. Her long-time friend and partner Shayna Baszler declared herself out for the Royal Rumble last night on SmackDown, but Fightful is currently reporting that Ronda Rousey isn't expected to be part of the show.

The former Champion returned to WWE at last year's Royal Rumble and was able to win the match and go on to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, where she lost.

Number1 Rowdy Fan @number1rowdyfan



Several fans have claimed some interesting names will win the match, including Sable, Stephanie McMahon, former Women's Champion Jazz, and even NXT's Gigi Dolin.

Meanwhile, none of the above women have been rumored to be a part of The Royal Rumble as of yet, but surprises always happen, so no one can be ruled out.

Rhea Ripley is the favorite to win the WWE Women's Royal Rumble

Rhea Ripley has dominated the red brand with her presence over the past year and is currently the odds-on favorite to win this year's Royal Rumble and go on to challenge a champion of her choosing at WrestleMania 39.

Fans are firmly supporting Mami heading into the match, and they hope that it is The Eradicator of Judgment Day who comes out victorious.

Which female wrestler are you backing at the upcoming Royal Rumble? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

