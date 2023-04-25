"As long as Seth Rollins is the first person to hold it" - WWE fans react to rumors of Triple H introducing a new title on RAW

WWE announced that Triple H will return on RAW this week to make a huge announcement. According to reports, he could introduce a new championship or title design during the show.
The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion hasn't appeared on TV since the WrestleMania 39 fallout episode of RAW. He's also not scheduled to defend the title at the upcoming premium live event, Backlash. The wrestling juggernaut is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the WWE Championship. They've even asked fans on social media to choose their favorite title design.
Fightful Select reported that a new championship is fully prepared and could be introduced as soon as tonight. It's currently unknown whether it's a new design or a completely new belt. The wrestling community took to Twitter to react to the report and share their thoughts on the matter.
You can check out some of the comments in a series of tweets below:
The WWE Draft is set to return on SmackDown this Friday night. It will continue on RAW the following week. The return of the Draft was announced by Triple H, who stated that this year's edition will 'change the game.' It'll be interesting to see what Triple H says on the red brand tonight.
Do you think WWE needs a new title? Sound off in the comments below!
