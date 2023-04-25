"As long as Seth Rollins is the first person to hold it" - WWE fans react to rumors of Triple H introducing a new title on RAW

WWE announced that Triple H will return on RAW this week to make a huge announcement. According to reports, he could introduce a new championship or title design during the show.

The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion hasn't appeared on TV since the WrestleMania 39 fallout episode of RAW. He's also not scheduled to defend the title at the upcoming premium live event, Backlash. The wrestling juggernaut is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the WWE Championship. They've even asked fans on social media to choose their favorite title design.

Fightful Select reported that a new championship is fully prepared and could be introduced as soon as tonight. It's currently unknown whether it's a new design or a completely new belt. The wrestling community took to Twitter to react to the report and share their thoughts on the matter.

You can check out some of the comments in a series of tweets below:

chey ⚡️ @meloismone they wanna create a new championship, fine.. as long as seth rollins is the first person to hold it, period they wanna create a new championship, fine.. as long as seth rollins is the first person to hold it, period

Jeremy Lambert @jeremylambert88 Hope the new title Triple H introduces is called the Triple B Plus Championship Hope the new title Triple H introduces is called the Triple B Plus Championship

Stephanie Hypes @StephanieHypes Announce a women's mid-card title challenge Announce a women's mid-card title challenge

iBeast @ibeastIess If WWE genuinely introduce a new world title, it's gonna be the biggest charity case ever If WWE genuinely introduce a new world title, it's gonna be the biggest charity case ever 😭😭

Matt @MattMarsolek13 Hopefully triple h’s announcement tonight is unveiling the new belts and bringing back the world heavyweight championship. #WWE #WWE Raw #SmackDown Hopefully triple h’s announcement tonight is unveiling the new belts and bringing back the world heavyweight championship. #WWE #WWERaw #SmackDown

Gareth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @WWEGareth I don't think it's a coincidence that WWE has made tweets about the world title design today. I don't think it's a coincidence that WWE has made tweets about the world title design today.

Eleanor ✨ @Its_Eleanor If it’s true that WWE could be introducing a new world championship I still hope that means Cody Rhodes is the one to ultimately dethrone Roman Reigns.



I’d rather Cody beat Roman rather than winning this new one… If it’s true that WWE could be introducing a new world championship I still hope that means Cody Rhodes is the one to ultimately dethrone Roman Reigns. I’d rather Cody beat Roman rather than winning this new one…

mars 🥶🐠 || MELO IS OUR NXT CHAMPION @mementomars_ if the announcement for Raw is a new world title fire the booker if the announcement for Raw is a new world title fire the booker

Justin @TJWtweetss I’d be shocked if tonight’s announcement by Triple H has nothing to do with a new title/design change or related to the draft. It makes sense if it’s title related considering that this week marks 60 years of the WWE Championship. #WWERaw I’d be shocked if tonight’s announcement by Triple H has nothing to do with a new title/design change or related to the draft. It makes sense if it’s title related considering that this week marks 60 years of the WWE Championship. #WWERaw

Ryan @The_Maintaur @WWEGareth Merge them. Call it the WWE World Championship. The title reign will go with the one he held longest which is the Universal Championship, which is a really dumb name for a title lol. @WWEGareth Merge them. Call it the WWE World Championship. The title reign will go with the one he held longest which is the Universal Championship, which is a really dumb name for a title lol.

The WWE Draft is set to return on SmackDown this Friday night. It will continue on RAW the following week. The return of the Draft was announced by Triple H, who stated that this year's edition will 'change the game.' It'll be interesting to see what Triple H says on the red brand tonight.

Do you think WWE needs a new title? Sound off in the comments below!

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes