"As they should", "oh..." - Fans feel WWE has found Mandy Rose's replacement already

Mandy Rose may no longer be a part of WWE, but the fans feel that the company has already found the star to be her replacement. There were a lot of comparisons between her and the current NXT Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, recently.

According to reports, WWE released Rose due to the images she was uploading on the internet. These apparently were outside the parameters of her deal with WWE. The release came soon after she dropped her title to Roxanne.

Stratton, meanwhile, won the vacant NXT Women's Title after winning a tournament. Now, she's ready to face Thea Hail, who has qualified as her next challenger.

Fans drew a lot of comparisons between Mandy Rose and Tiffany Stratton online. However, the reactions were mixed, to say the least, with a few fans saying that they couldn't see the similarities between the two stars or that they were very different.

This debate came into view particularly when one fan posted Stratton's picture saying she looked like Mandy Rose on last night's NXT episode. The fan also claimed that WWE planned to replace Rose from the beginning.

⭐️𝓐𝕷𝖃𝖃𝖃⭐️ @PUNxALXXX She honestly looks even more like Mandy. They had a plan for her to replace her from the start, and I knew it… She honestly looks even more like Mandy. They had a plan for her to replace her from the start, and I knew it… https://t.co/ih06FQ8asj

Other fans also agreed while others commented, realizing the similarities between the two stars for the first time.

Meanwhile, others took shots at Rose's wrestling ability, saying that Stratton was a far better wrestler than her.

Martin @WingboyMartin @PUNxALXXX Not really she was there while Mandy was champion it was gonna be more of her character regardless even Mandy Rose knew that the differences she actually could out wrestle and a better athlete than Mandy, she the Mandy that they'll was looking that Mandy couldn't do @PUNxALXXX Not really she was there while Mandy was champion it was gonna be more of her character regardless even Mandy Rose knew that the differences she actually could out wrestle and a better athlete than Mandy, she the Mandy that they'll was looking that Mandy couldn't do

Meanwhile, there were detractors saying that this was not the case at all.

Mandy Rose spoke about a possible return to wrestling recently

Rose recently addressed a possible return to the wrestling scene as well. She said that at the moment, she was really busy and was in the middle of doing a lot of cool things that she was enjoying far more.

She wanted to be busy with that and confessed she was happy.

"I don't know. You'll just have to wait and see if and when. But I'll say I am very busy right now doing a lot of cool things that I can't wait to share with you guys and I'm very happy. So, that's all that matters [kiss]," Rose said.

While some fans may be hoping for a return to wrestling for Rose, she's currently doing well outside the company.

Do you think Mandy Rose will return to WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes