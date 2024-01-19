WWE fans believe injured superstar "deserves to win the Royal Rumble" if they are "capable of pulling off the impossible"

WWE fans have seen a few top superstars suffer major injuries in recent months before the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Charlotte Flair is one of the big names who recently suffered an injury, but it looks like she is recovering well already.

The Queen returned to the WWE ring after recovering from an injury in June 2023. However, on the December 8, 2023, episode of SmackDown, Flair suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus injury during her match against Asuka.

The injury sidelined her once again and shattered her dreams of competing in the 2024 Royal Rumble and possibly headlining WrestleMania 40. Charlotte seems to be recovering well from her injury, and fans have some interesting ideas about her in-ring return.

Charlotte Flair has shared a few videos and images of her working out after undergoing successful surgery. The Queen was back in the gym just days after going under surgery, and fans believe she is ready for a superhuman return to the WWE ring.

Many people remember the time when 16-time World Champion John Cena returned at the 2008 Royal Rumble to surprise the WWE Universe. Many fans took to Twitter to joke that Charlotte could do something similar, looking at how she was working hard to get back in the ring.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

A WWE fan thinks that Charlotte deserves to win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match if she pulls off a John Cena.

Another fan lauded Charlotte's work ethic and hoped to see her back soon.

Some fans do not want to see The Queen win the 30-woman elimination match.

WWE fans are hilariously waiting for Flair to hit Cena's pose if she makes such a quick return.

The fact that Logan Paul returned just two months after an injury has fans hopeful that Charlotte could do something similar.

Some fans are patiently waiting for Flair's big return.

Charlotte Flair will undoubtedly be one of the favorites to win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match if she returns for the contest. However, it seems highly unlikely that she can do so, considering the nature of her injury. Fans can hope to see The Queen back in the ring around the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event.

WWE will be aiming for a blockbuster Royal Rumble this year

The Men’s Royal Rumble Match will be stacked this year, especially with Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Gunther announcing their intentions to win the contest. Drew McIntyre will also look to win the 30-man elimination match for the second time in his career later this month.

WWE fans could also see Brock Lesnar return to the ring at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Beast Incarnate's entry into the Rumble match could lead to his next rivalry.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match this year. All three women have a good chance of going all the way to headline WrestleMania 40.

Additionally, many fans are hoping for Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, to return during the Rumble match. The Boss' return could blow the roof off the arena and lead to her first return feud.

