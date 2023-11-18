"Ask for a release," "Stop force-feeding us the same storylines Triple H" - WWE Universe reacts to 34-year-old star's current run

Triple H is headed to Chicago for his second WWE Survivor Series: WarGames as the Chief Content Officer of the company. In the leadup to the event, fans have shared their disappointment with a particular booking decision and reacted to a certain star's run with the promotion after last night's episode of SmackDown.

On a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi were looking for the final member of their WarGames team when Belair approached Mia Yim. Unfortunately, she was brutally attacked by the new and improved Damage CTRL and failed to join the team.

Instead, Becky Lynch returned to the blue brand and aligned with the babyface team by announcing herself as the fourth member. The WWE Universe was extremely disappointed by the call and questioned the booking decision behind Mia Yim as she's barely featured on the brand.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

While some fans have accepted Becky Lynch joining the babyface side against Damage CTRL, many believe that the company has not booked Mia Yim well since she returned to WWE under Triple H's new regime. It will be interesting to see what Michin will do next in the promotion.

Triple H asked Mia Yim to return to WWE after he took over

Mia Yim was one of the most talked about female wrestlers on the independent circuit for a while before she signed with WWE and joined the developmental brand. However, her first run on the main roster disappointed fans before she was released from the promotion.

Last year, Mia Yim returned to WWE under Triple H's creative control on the main roster. She was also part of the winning team at last year's Women's WarGames match. Speaking to My San Antonio, Yim revealed how The Game asked her to return to the promotion. Check it out:

"It was flattering, and it was honestly shocking, because this time a year ago I would have never in a million years thought that I would be back. Triple H has always been super supportive, and he was always this way, even when I was at NXT with him. He always listened, and he took the time out to make sure that we were OK. I’ve always felt comfortable and secure with him," said Yim.

It will be interesting to see what Yim does next on Friday Night SmackDown following Survivor Series 2023.

What are your thoughts on Mia Yim? Sound off in the comments section below.

