Attempt to ban Vince McMahon from Board of Directors as WWE faces another lawsuit

The hits just keep on coming for Vince McMahon as the WWE Chairman is facing yet another lawsuit following his surprising return to the company's Board of Directors.

McMahon initially retired from WWE back in July of 2022 after a number of horrid sexual allegations surfaced that painted the longtime on-screen villain in a horrible light. It was later revealed that he paid his accusers' hush money to silence them before returning earlier this year to help with a potential sale of the company. The move spawned backlash and has led to three ongoing lawsuits.

Well, now you can make that four. According to court documents obtained by Bloomberg, Dennis Palkon has filed a lawsuit against WWE in Delaware’s Chancery Court. The lawsuit was filed in an attempt to get McMahon banned from the Board of Directors. Palkon also hopes to gain access to internal WWE files regarding the sexual assault allegations and payoffs.

"An investor sued WWE Inc. for more information about 'horrifying allegations' against chairman Vince McMahon, saying he hopes to bar McMahon from the board of a company he has led for most of the past four decades. The lawsuit seeks internal files from WWE to investigate claims that McMahon 'raped and sexually assaulted employees and contractors over the course of decades,' then paid nearly $15 million to keep a lid on the accusations. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday," says the court report.

Bloomberg Law @BLaw

blawgo.com/zEIKpjA An investor is suing WWE for more information on allegations that Vince McMahon “raped and sexually assaulted employees and contractors over the course of decades,” then paid nearly $15 million to keep them quiet. An investor is suing WWE for more information on allegations that Vince McMahon “raped and sexually assaulted employees and contractors over the course of decades,” then paid nearly $15 million to keep them quiet.blawgo.com/zEIKpjA

The new lawsuit also addresses Vince McMahon's "thuggery" behavior

Aside from the already overwhelming allegations against Vince McMahon, the new lawsuit calls him out for being a thug and assuming that the rules don't apply to him or his behavior. There is also a mention made of him leveraging three independent directors of the board out so that he could return.

"Believing 'that the rules do not apply to him, Vince McMahon removed three independent directors and re-appointed himself, as well as two of his longtime cronies,' the suit says. 'The apparent misconduct here is both myriad and extremely serious.' But the suit echoes the most serious claims against McMahon, saying he 'appears to have leveraged his position to prey on his subordinates to appease his sexual desires.' He then exploited his control over the company to override the board’s judgment that he was unfit to lead it, according to the complaint."

One thing is for certain, this Tweet does not hold up well.

Do you think Vince McMahon will get removed from the Board of Directors? Sound off in the comments below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes