Attitude Era star willing to come out of retirement in WWE after 16 years to face CM Punk

WWE legend CM Punk has a reputation for rubbing people the wrong way. His recent imitation of Hulk Hogan didn't sit well with former Attitude Era star, Val Venis. He recently issued a stern warning to The Second City Saint.

CM Punk doesn't seem to like Hulk Hogan since the Hulkster reportedly gave him a cold shoulder years ago. The Straight Edge Superstar has been taking multiple shots at 71-year-old WWE Hall of Famer lately. He first threatened to "kill Hulkamania" during a fiery promo on RAW last month.

During the fallout episode of the RAW after Royal Rumble, Punk mocked Hogan by mimicking his signature ear cup gesture before his match against Sami Zayn in the main event.

Trending

Earlier today, Val Venis took to his official X/Twitter handle and said he wouldn't mind stepping out of retirement to fight CM Punk on behalf of Hulk Hogan. He also gloated about his one-off victory over the Chicago native in 2005.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

"I've already kicked CM Punk's a** and remain undefeated against Punk. I'd have zero problems stepping up to throw the communist Punk in the trash can where him and his insane political views belong, on behalf of Hulk Hogan," Venis said.

Check out his tweet here.

Expand Tweet

Venis had a long stint with WWE, lasting from 1998 to 2009. He hasn't been active in any wrestling capacity since 2019. Despite his claims, it is unlikely that Triple H would bring him back anytime soon.

That means Punk would never get the chance to even the score against Venis.

CM Punk is heading to WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

CM Punk's dream of headlining WrestleMania is still alive. He will be competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at the namesake premium live event on March 1.

The Best in the World earned his place in the Chamber by defeating Sami Zayn in a qualifier match on the latest episode of RAW on Netflix.

Expand Tweet

John Cena is another WWE star announced for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The remaining four participants will likely be revealed in the coming weeks as the company has booked multiple qualifiers on RAW and SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback