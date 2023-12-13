Austin Theory, Rikishi and many other WWE Superstars react to Jade Cargill's devastating personal post

Jade Cargill has yet to make her official debut since signing for WWE earlier this year, but it appears that the former AEW star has been dealing with her personal struggles as well as training for her in-ring debut.

Earlier today, Cargill took to Instagram to share the devastating news that her mother had lost her battle with cancer. Big Jade noted that her mother had put up a good fight, but she believed God had much bigger plans for her in an emotional update.

The WWE Universe has since shared their support on social media, and many WWE Superstars past and present have also reacted to her post.

The likes of Austin Theory, Tiffany Stratton, Rikishi, Megan Morant, Cathy Kelley, Trick Willams, Elektra Lopez, and Scripts have all liked the post since comments have been turned off.

WWE star Jade Cargill shared a beautiful message to her mother following her passing

Jade Cargill shared the emotional update with several images on her Instagram account, which included the following heartbreaking message:

"You put up a good fight mom. But God has bigger plans for you. I’m so proud of you. Our last mother ❤️. I know grandma and great grandma was there waiting, elated to bring you in. It’s never goodbye, it’s see you later. YOU taught me that. ❤️ Yesterday my mother lost in the battle with cancer. I will never question what God has in store for us, I am thankful God gave us such an outstanding, loving mother…I’ll see you later."

Lots of stars from her time in AEW, including Scorpio Sky, Renee Paquette, Ricky Starks, Ethan Page, Sonny Kiss, Red Velvet, and many more, have also liked her post and seemingly have the former star in their thoughts.

Everyone at Sportskeeda offers their condolences to Jade Cargill at this tough time.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.