"Awful fumble" - WWE Universe fears history could repeat itself with Roman Reigns main event at WrestleMania 40

We live in an era in which a pandemic has come and gone, former AEW VP Cody Rhodes returned to WWE, and a new World Heavyweight Championship was introduced by Triple H. The times they are a-changin', but one thing remains the same, Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal champion.

Reigns vs. Rhodes II is heavily rumored for WrestleMania 40. There is a section of the fanbase skeptical about the rematch, but the vast majority are in favor of The American Nightmare's dream to "finish the story."

The angst among the fanbase surrounding next year's potential main event is how WWE would book the story heading into The Show of Shows.

While the story arc of Cody Rhodes is reminiscent of when John Cena desperately needed his win back from The Rock between 2012 to 2013, the next bout could end up like Reigns vs. Lesnar II from WrestleMania 34. The latter contest is a contender for the worst 'Mania main event in history, according to many.

In 2018, unlike the present day, Roman Reigns was not a popular superstar. That year's Show of Shows saw The Big Dog challenge Brock Lesnar for the second time on The Grandest Stage. It was a situation where people wanted to see neither the challenger win nor the champion retain.

In the case of Reigns vs. Rhodes II, while Cody Rhodes has the strong backing of WWE fans aplenty, there are still some detractors even for the former AEW VP. One fan noted how it makes the match predictable, or worst case scenario, Reigns retains again over The American Nightmare:

A lot of the comments on Twitter have been about Roman Reigns defending the undisputed title against a new challenger on The Grandest Stage. The heavy favorites are Seth Rollins, The Rock, and Randy Orton.

WWE Hall of Famer believes Jey Uso will not dethrone Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes is facing a tough challenge in Detroit on August 5, in the form of Brock Lesnar. While the former has already put forth the challenge, The Beast is yet to answer. However, it's only a matter of time. Word on the wrestling rumor mill is that the third chapter will have a stipulation.

Meanwhile, Jey Uso is once again contending for The Tribal Chief's titles. After facing his cousin during the pandemic in two PLE matches - both of which are lauded by fans and critics alike - Jey is looking to finally end the tyranny of The Head of the Table.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared his take on Jey's chances on a recent edition of Busted Open:

"No [on whether he is buying Jey Uso can beat Roman Reigns], and I say that because... I always do the Brock Lesnar test," Mark Henry began. "Can this guy beat Brock Lesnar, one-on-one? Roman did it. Can the other guy? Cody [Rhodes] did. Right? That's the litmus test. If you could run into the monster and survive, that's who should be in it."

Should Roman Reigns drop the titles before WrestleMania 40? It could definitely spike ratings owing to shock value.

