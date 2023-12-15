"Back to catering," "Doesn't have "IT" - WWE Universe believes management has given up on popular star

WWE Universe often wants their favorite stars to be pushed or win championships in the promotion. However, it doesn't often happen as management has plans for certain stars. Recently, fans reacted to the former 2-time champion's run and believe their company has given up on the star.

Earlier this year, Karrion Kross was featured on Friday Night SmackDown, where he stacked victories against AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio. However, The Herald of Doomsday didn't go after any championships on either brand and vanished from weekly television after he feuded with The Phenomenal One.

Earlier this month, he appeared on WWE SmackDown and lost to Bobby Lashley in the first round of the 8-man tournament. Fans were upset and spoke about his run. Recently, fans on X were talking about what could be in store for Kross in 2024, and many believe that the management has given up on the star.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans are clearly behind the star and pitched various possible scenarios for him and Scarlett. However, they firmly believe that WWE has no plans for the former 2-time NXT Champion and that the company has given up on pushing the star in any manner.

Karrion Kross spoke highly of Triple H during his second run with the WWE

Last year, Karrion Kross returned to WWE alongside Scarlett for his second run. However, it was under Triple H's creative leadership on the main roster this time. The Herald of Doomsday had a terrible run on Monday Night RAW under Vince McMahon's regime, which eventually led to him being released from the company.

While the second WWE run started hot against Drew McIntyre, the former NXT Champion has barely appeared on weekly television. Speaking to Daily Star, Kross spoke highly of Triple H and said that The Game encourages talent behind the scenes. Check it out:

"Triple H is probably my favorite person I've ever worked for. But by no means is he a person that would be easy to work for because excellence is expected. It's something that I know that if you look at his career and you look at his accomplishments, their enthusiasm for this business and entertaining people is endless... I'm always learning. I think the environment that he [Triple H] cultivates just by being there really encourages people to improve," said Kross.

It will be interesting to see if the management pushes the heel real-life couple in the coming year.

What are your thoughts on Karrion Kross? Sound off in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.