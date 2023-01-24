Backstage news on how WWE views the women's division as a whole

There is a sigh of relief if you are a fan of women's wrestling, as the people in charge at WWE are feeling great about the divisions in place for them.

Fightful Select has reported that WWE is currently "very confident" of both the female rosters on RAW and SmackDown at this point.

Internally, there is a belief that both the red and blue brands' Women's Championships are currently in a better place than they were a year ago. However, there is no news on what the management has thought about SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte's return as a babyface, as it is pretty clear that she is having trouble connecting with the audience.

WWE has had to sweeten the audio by piping in cheers for Flair's segments since her return back on December 30, where she won the championship from Ronda Rousey.

Things are definitely pointing out for the women as Wrestlemania 39 gets closer, and the time on television and the development of the women's divisions on both brands have definitely been playing a major role.

What are the championship storylines heading into the Royal Rumble?

There is a temporary feeling for both major championships as these programs are not going to linger until WrestleMania in April. Over on RAW, Bianca Belair has been the RAW Women's Champion since winning the title back at Night One of WrestleMania 38 against Becky Lynch. However, she is set for a title match against Alexa Bliss, who has been channeling her dark side whenever Uncle Howdy appears.

On the SmackDown side of things, Charlotte Flair has been the new champ since challenging Ronda Rousey to an impromptu match on the December 30th edition. She is having her first feud against Sonya Deville, heading onto the Road to WrestleMania.

Both shows have featured more women's segments and matches since Triple H took over creative and things with different stories formulated as we head to the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Both championship stories feel different than one another and have made for compelling television over the last handful of months as the matches have been longer and the stories have been more diverse.

