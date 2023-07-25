Backstage report on Kevin Owens suffering legitimate rib injury leaves WWE fans devastated

The WWE Universe is devasted to learn that current champion Kevin Owens was working through a legitimate rib injury and will have to take time off for recovery.

KO appeared at ringside during Sami Zayn's title match on WWE RAW this week. Zayn challenged Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship on the red brand.

Owens tried to stop the other Judgment Day members from interfering in the match but was sent backstage by the referee. The latter also ejected Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley from ringside, who attacked KO backstage.

Later in the bout, Priest and Ripley walked out with an injured Owens rolling on the ramp in pain. Sami Zayn was distracted momentarily, and it cost him the match. Following the show, backstage reports claimed that The Prizefighter was legitimately injured, raising questions about his future on RAW.

It's unclear how long he'll be out for pic.twitter.com/BwRX4Pp0xg Per WRKD Wrestling: Kevin Owens has suffered a legit injury and tonight's angle was to advance the storyIt's unclear how long he'll be out for #WWERaw

Fans were devasted to learn about Owens' injury, with several raising concerns over the future of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Others felt KO and Sami Zayn's title reign deserves a better ending than vacating the championship due to injury.

Here's how WWE fans reacted to Kevin Owens reportedly suffering from a legitimate rib injury:

CELTICS MUSE JR @dndtim24 @CrispyWrestle Everyone getting hurt SummerSlam will be different without them hope he’s okay and recovers fast

Kevin Owens wasn't the only one injured on WWE RAW this week. As it turns out, Liv Morgan is also injured and will need time off TV to recover fully.

Update on Kevin Owens' future on WWE RAW

As reported by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Kevin Owens was working through a legitimate rib injury. He wanted to finish his ongoing storylines on the red brand before taking a break. As such, the WWE creative team is seemingly set to write Owens off television. Meltzer was quoted as saying:

"It’s a fractured rib. So the story, he's actually been working on it for a while, and it was just one of those things where they were waiting for a time to finish up with everything he'd finish up (…) He's gonna get rest. I don't know how long, and I don't know what the status of the tag team title is. I'm sure that that will probably all be addressed in the next couple of days, but it was legit. He's been working on a legit injury. So that's the basic gist of the story there." (H/T WrestlingNews)

It will be interesting to see what happens with Sami Zayn without his tag team partner on RAW. He tried to help save Seth Rollins from The Judgment Day's brutal attack in the main event but was outnumbered by the heel faction.

