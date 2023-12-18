"Bad call", "I was p**sed when it happened" - Viewers slam WWE for blunder during Roman Reigns and Randy Orton's SmackDown promo

Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns is everything but confirmed for the Royal Rumble 2024, and the WWE Universe are loving the rivalry despite only scratching the surface thus far. There is still a lot of time to explore this rivalry with a great backstory to it.

While their most recent back-and-forth promo on Friday night was well-received, an ad was placed mid-way through Orton's entrance. This bogged down the veteran, the entire Bloodline who were standing in the middle of the ring, and especially, the live crowd witnessing the stars moving awkwardly.

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

The video of Randy Orton, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline passing time during the ad has been making rounds online. Fans were not too pleased with it, leading to many calling out WWE:

Fan reactions

It appears the creative team is not looking to hand Randy Orton a title shot, though it wouldn't really matter owing to his legend status. On the first episode of SmackDown in 2024, which is bringing back the New Year's Revolution title, a triple threat match was announced during the pre-taped holiday edition.

Who will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship next?

Despite a loss against The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel, LA Knight's popularity remains strong. Orton and The Megastar of WWE recently joined forces to even the numbers game against The Bloodline.

In a shocking turn of events, AJ Styles returned this past Friday night in the closing moments of the show. Moreover, he may have turned heel as well. The Phenomenal One clotheslined LA Knight before walking past Reigns and clan out of the arena.

Expand Tweet

On the December 22 episode of SmackDown (spoilers), Nick Aldis booked Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles for the New Year's Revolution edition of the blue brand on January 5, 2024. The winner of this contest will face Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

Who should get the opportunity to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below!