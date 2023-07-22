"Bad move," "Barely gets any reactions" - Fans react to Triple H's possible choice to become the next WWE United States Champion

Triple H was heavily criticized by the WWE Universe when LA Knight lost the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match in London at the premium live event. According to a new report, Knight may not become the next United States Champion as they currently have plans for Santos Escobar to win the title.
Last year, Santos Escobar made his main roster debut when he joined Friday Night SmackDown alongside Legado Del Fantasma and Zelina Vega. Meanwhile, Max Durpi returned to his LA Knight name on the blue brand, leaving the Maximum Male Models and later feuding with Bray Wyatt.
According to a new report from BWE, Triple H has plans to make Santos Escobar a babyface Latino champion by beating Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Fans did not take the report lightly as they firmly want LA Knight as the next United States Champion.
Check out some of the reactions below:
Fans were rooting for LA Knight to win the upcoming Fatal-4 match and eventually beat Austin Theory for the United States Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2023. However, it seems like fans will have to wait further for the company to focus on Knight's push.
Triple H reveals why LA Knight lost at WWE Money in the Bank 2023
Earlier this year, it was announced that the company will return to the United Kingdom after the success of Clash at The Castle 2022 to host the annual Money in the Bank Premium Live event.
The WWE Universe was excited as LA Knight made his way into the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match after beating Montez Ford of the Street Profits on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown.
Unfortunately, Knight lost the match to Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. During the press conference, Triple H spoke about Knight and revealed why he lost the match in London. Check it out:
"I know LA Knight was a massive favorite, continuing that ascent. Great things come to those who wait, and that rise is just getting started."
LA Knight has been a fan favorite to win the upcoming United States Championship invitation. However, it looks like WWE reportedly has other plans in mind and Knight might not be the next United States Champion.
What are your thoughts on LA Knight? Sound off in the comment section below.
