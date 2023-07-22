"Bad move," "Barely gets any reactions" - Fans react to Triple H's possible choice to become the next WWE United States Champion

Triple H was heavily criticized by the WWE Universe when LA Knight lost the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match in London at the premium live event. According to a new report, Knight may not become the next United States Champion as they currently have plans for Santos Escobar to win the title.

Last year, Santos Escobar made his main roster debut when he joined Friday Night SmackDown alongside Legado Del Fantasma and Zelina Vega. Meanwhile, Max Durpi returned to his LA Knight name on the blue brand, leaving the Maximum Male Models and later feuding with Bray Wyatt.

According to a new report from BWE, Triple H has plans to make Santos Escobar a babyface Latino champion by beating Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Fans did not take the report lightly as they firmly want LA Knight as the next United States Champion.

Check out some of the reactions below:

YEAH⏳ @KarrionKnight @Bub3m16 Theory didn’t destroy all those legends just to lose to this guy



Losing to the most over guy(LA) is better than losing to santos

🦀 @CFCRudeus @Bub3m16 Having him beat LA Knight in any capacity is one way to not have a babyface Latino champ, I'll say that much

🛑🛑 @Disgust___D @Bub3m16 I wouldn't be suprised if Santos starts getting booed if they have him win over LA KNIGHT

Jacob Brunner @JBreezySwag23 @Bub3m16 Santos would be a bad move. WWE needs to stop playing and put the US title on LA Knight. Fans are getting restless

K @antikrux @Bub3m16 Santos is great, but he barely gets any reactions

Tim Flaherty @TimFlaherty823 @Bub3m16 Taking the US title off one guy who gets 0 reaction to put it on another who gets the same would be a very bad idea.



LA Knight is more over than Santos can even dream about

Fans were rooting for LA Knight to win the upcoming Fatal-4 match and eventually beat Austin Theory for the United States Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2023. However, it seems like fans will have to wait further for the company to focus on Knight's push.

Triple H reveals why LA Knight lost at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Earlier this year, it was announced that the company will return to the United Kingdom after the success of Clash at The Castle 2022 to host the annual Money in the Bank Premium Live event.

The WWE Universe was excited as LA Knight made his way into the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match after beating Montez Ford of the Street Profits on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Unfortunately, Knight lost the match to Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. During the press conference, Triple H spoke about Knight and revealed why he lost the match in London. Check it out:

"I know LA Knight was a massive favorite, continuing that ascent. Great things come to those who wait, and that rise is just getting started."

LA Knight has been a fan favorite to win the upcoming United States Championship invitation. However, it looks like WWE reportedly has other plans in mind and Knight might not be the next United States Champion.

What are your thoughts on LA Knight? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars