"Bad move," "So bizarre" - WWE Universe reacts to the possibility of a major unification match involving Dominik Mysterio

The Judgment Day became more popular among the WWE Universe when Dominik Mysterio joined the heinous group after betraying his father and The Rated-R Superstar to unite with Mami. Recently, fans reacted to the possibility of a unification match between Dom Dom and United States Champion Rey Mysterio.

Earlier this year, Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable with the help of The Judgment Day when he defeated Wes Lee and ended his reign as the North American Champion after over 270 days. Later, the group took over the developmental brand as they made regular appearances.

Last week, Rey Mysterio also shocked the world when he defeated Austin Theory to capture his third United States Championship on Friday Night SmackDown. The WWE Universe had mixed reactions to the possibility of a unification match between the father and son with their respective titles on the line.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The WWE Universe wants another match between Rey and Dom Dom but not at the expense of unifying the NXT North American Championship with the United States Championship or vice versa. Fans believe that titles should maintain their individuality rather than becoming one.

Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his title at WWE NXT Great American Bash

In 2021, Dominik Mysterio got the taste of holding gold in WWE when he teamed up with Rey Mysterio and won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania Backlash 2021 against the team of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

However, the reign was short-lived when the duo faced The Usos for the titles and lost. After spending an entire year in the tag team division, Dom Dom left his father and joined The Judgment on Monday Night RAW after WWE Clash at the Castle 2022.

Earlier this year, Dominik Mysterio headed to NXT alongside Rhea Ripley and challenged Wes Lee for the North American Championship. In the end, Mami used her title and hit Lee in the head, which allowed Dirty Dom Dom to win his first singles championships in the company.

The Judgment Day made their presence felt at NXT's Great American Bash when Dominik Mysterio defended the North American Champion against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali. He later went on to defeat Dragon Lee on an episode of NXT for the title.

Do you want to see a unification match between Rey and Dom Dom? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here