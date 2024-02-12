Baron Corbin, Kofi Kingston, Kayla Braxton, and other WWE stars react to Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl

Several WWE Superstars enthusiastically followed the nail-biting Super Bowl showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

In a rare occurrence, the Super Bowl entered overtime for only the second time in NFL history. Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback, connected with Mecole Hardman for a walk-off touchdown, sealing the Chiefs' consecutive Super Bowl victory. The final score was 25-22.

WWE Superstars Bayley, Naomi, Jimmy Uso, and Mercedes Mone attended the game at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Prior to the start, Bayley also posted a photo of the four on her Instagram story.

Jimmy Uso, Naomi, Bayley, and Mercedes Mone ahead of the Super Bowl

Other Superstars were also caught up in the excitement of the highly anticipated event. Baron Corbin and Kofi Kingston were thrilled by the game's nail-biting finish. Former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler also reflected on her longstanding tradition of closely following the Super Bowl over the years.

Baron Corbin reacts to the Super Bowl

Kofi Kingston reacts to the Super Bowl

WWE Correspondent Kayla Braxton and NXT star Arianna Grace were also drawn into the Super Bowl excitement, despite not being regular football enthusiasts.

"Hahaha I don’t care about football but this is fun," Kayla wrote.

"This is tense!!!! I don’t even watch football but I am invested for today 😂 #SuperBowl2024," Grace wrote.

The United States Champion Logan Paul was also seen celebrating the Chiefs' victory, showing his support for star quarterback and friend Patrick Mahomes' performance.

Observing athletes embrace and derive joy from various sports is always great to see, revealing a sense of camaraderie and appreciation that extends beyond their athletic pursuits.

What was your reaction to the outcome of this year's Super Bowl? Let us know in the comments section below.

