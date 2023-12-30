Batista, Maxxine Dupri, and many others react to WWE Superstar's big personal update

Several top stars have congratulated a current WWE Superstar following her latest update on Instagram.

Shotzi recently announced that she married her fiance in Las Vegas before the December 30 live event. She will also be performing at the show mere hours after her wedding.

Many wrestlers and other wrestling personalities took to the comment section of Shotzi's Instagram post to congratulate her. Check out the comments below:

Wrestlers react to Shotzi's big news

The late Bray Wyatt had a big impact on Shotzi's WWE career

Shotzi signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2019. She has been a mainstay on the roster since then.

In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Shotzi revealed that the late Bray Wyatt greatly impacted her career.

"I kind of credit me getting into wrestling because of him, like actually starting to wrestle, because I had just dropped out of musical theater college and I wanted to find an outlet for performing and I started watching WWE again," she confessed. "The first crew that I noticed was the Wyatt Family. Me and my sister thought that they were just so cool and we wanted to be the female version of them, and then the rest is history. After watching them, I signed up for wrestling school like a week later and just started taking my first bumps. So I definitely credit Bray Wyatt for turning me into a wrestler." [H/T USA Network]

Shotzi is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. She won the belt alongside Ember Moon. She was also NXT's Breakout Star of 2020. At 31, she still has a long road ahead of her and would love to win a singles women's title in the near future.

