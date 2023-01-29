"Battling to decide who's the real mommy"- Wrestling fans go berserk after WWE Hall of Famer attacks Rhea Ripley

WWE Universe erupted as Hall of Famer Beth Pheonix confronted Rhea Ripley at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

At the event, The Glamazon returned alongside her husband Edge, and was seen when The Eradicator came out during the Men's Royal Rumble match as her stablemates were attacking Edge. Pheonix confronted her long-term rival, Ripley, and dropped her with a spear.

Following the confrontation, the wrestling world was divided as they showcased their excitement for Beth's return and compared her to The Eradicator's dark character.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

Jahmeir D.🐴 @JDCowboys4Life @WrestlingHumble Both of them battling to decide who’s the real mommy @WrestlingHumble Both of them battling to decide who’s the real mommy

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Beth Phoenix just took out Rhea Ripley LFG I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS. Beth Phoenix just took out Rhea Ripley LFG I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS.

POSITIVE WARRIOR FAN @SukMeiDick @WrestlingHumble One of the greatest royal rumbles ever. Storylines being built in the royal rumble needs to happen more man @WrestlingHumble One of the greatest royal rumbles ever. Storylines being built in the royal rumble needs to happen more man

John @yonperono @WrestlingHumble Our man Triple H is COOKING @WrestlingHumble Our man Triple H is COOKING

Alundra Blayze revealed that IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley are her dream opponents

Legendary Women's Champion Alundra Blayze recently revealed that Damage CTRL member IYO SKY and The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley are two of her dream opponents.

While speaking in a YouTube video for WWE Hall of Famers, Blayze mentioned that her two picks for dream matches are The Eradicator and IYO SKY.

She further added that she is aware of SKY's technique and would like to face Rhea for her retirement match.

She detailed:

"Who is my pick this year? There is a lot of great talent, but I have my eye on two of them. Two. IYO (SKY). IYO's been a favorite of mine because we go way back. I know her techniques, and I know what she's capable of. But then again, Rhea (Ripley). I think I might have to lean towards Rhea, because I could see her as maybe a retirement match for me someday," said Alundra Blayze.

Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble match and has created her path for WrestleMania 39. The Eradicator entered at number 1 and successfully eliminated Asuka, Liv Morgan, and Chelsea Green. She was also involved in eliminating Nia Jax. She, alongside Morgan, also set the record for the longest survivor in a Women's Rumble match by fighting for over an hour.

It will be interesting to see if Ripley can earn gold in the near future or not.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley being the winner tonight? Sound off in the comment section below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes