"Batuska" - Asuka posts a photoshopped image of her face and ring gear on Batista's body, and fans lose it!

Asuka's Twitter game is amongst the strongest in WWE, and she gave another example of it by posting a hilarious photoshopped image of herself as Batista.

The former RAW Women's Champion replied to a tweet from WWE on FOX in which fans were asked about who they'd have on their Mount Rushmore of WWE Women's Superstars.

Asuka, who has always been confident in her abilities, put forward her name and accompanied her tweet with a fantastic photo. It's Photoshop artistry of the highest level, as the Japanese star made sure to add the RAW Women's title as well. You can view the image below:

The Twitterverse loved the RAW superstar's sense of humor and had some comical reactions:

Why did WWE end Asuka's undefeated streak in 2018?

After signing the talented wrestler in 2015, WWE wasted no time in making Asuka look like the most dominant female superstar on the roster, as she had a record-breaking streak in NXT. She even won the NXT Women's Championship.

After relinquishing the NXT title, The Empress of Tomorrow was called up to the main roster in 2017. Her undefeated streak continued, building up to a dream clash against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34.

Many fans hoped to see Asuka defeat The Queen and become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. However, WWE's creative team had other ideas and had Flair retain her title.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Road Dogg - the creative head of the blue brand at the time - explained the reasoning behind the end of the seven-time champion's unbeaten run.

"You can't be undefeated forever; you know what I mean? As much as everybody hated it with The Undertaker's streak being broken, I guess he could've just retired with his streak unbroken, but they were thinking about the future, and who do we give this (to)? Same thing here," said the WWE Hall of Famer.

The former Royal Rumble winner most recently failed to dethrone Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39, but the fans are sure she will get more opportunities to become a champion again in WWE soon.

