Bayley has 4-word reaction ahead of important SmackDown announcement

Bayley is all set to make an important announcement regarding Damage CTRL on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

This past weekend at WWE Crown Jewel, IYO SKY defended her WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. The match was going well for the EST of WWE, as she looked poised to win yet another title.

However, Kairi Sane showed up from the crowd and attacked Bianca Belair. This assault allowed SKY to pick up the win and retain the title. As Kairi and IYO celebrated in the ring, a confused Bayley didn't look too amused to see the Japanese star back in the WWE. This is because the last time Kairi was on WWE television, she was brutally attacked by The Role Model.

This has left a lot of unanswered questions regarding the future of Damage CTRL, now that Kairi is back in the company. WWE announced earlier today that The Role Model will address the future of Damage CTRL. The former SmackDown Women's Champion, however, took to social media to correct WWE's statement, and stated that she is going to address the current state of her stable.

"*Current state of #DamageCTRL."

It remains to be seen what The Role Model has to say about Kairi Sane's return at WWE Crown Jewel.

