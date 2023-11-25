Bayley breaks silence after pinning Becky Lynch on WWE SmackDown before WarGames match

Bayley has taken to social media to boast about pinning Becky Lynch on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The show opened with an in-ring segment involving The Man, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Bianca Belair. They are slated to face Damage CTRL in the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series. The Role Model confronted the babyfaces, and a tag team match was set for the main event, comprising two stars from each team. Bayley paired with Asuka, while Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair had a tag team reunion. Damage CTRL won the bout after Bayley pinned Big Time Becks with a roll-up.

After SmackDown ended, the multi-time women's champion took to X to brag about her victory. She included a picture of her team making their entrance for the match during the show.

"Damage CTRL pinned The Man," wrote Bayley.

Bayley pinning Becky Lynch on WWE SmackDown could mean unfortunate news for Damage CTRL

The Role Model and the current WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY, will represent Damage CTRL in the WarGames match for the second time in a row. Last year, they joined forces with Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross.

They lost to Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Bayley pinned The Man, which means Damage CTRL could lose tonight at Survivor Series.

This is because, in WWE, the person or team that stands tall or emerges victorious on the go-home usually loses at the Premium Live Event.

If history is anything to go by, that's what could happen tonight. However, there's still a chance Damage CTRL could win the match. All four members are strong and very talented, and they have what it takes to win.

