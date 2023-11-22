Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and many other WWE Superstars react to Carmella's wholesome personal update

Carmella hasn't been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania 39, when she was one of the show's hosts. The former Women's Champion later announced she was expecting her first child with fellow star Corey Graves.

The couple have since welcomed a son called Dimitri Paul Polinsky, and Carmella has kept the WWE Universe up to date with her son over the past two weeks. She has shared regular updates surrounding her transition into motherhood.

Carmella's latest update gained much attention from the WWE locker room since she shared several images of her two-week-old son, who has seemingly been showing off his smile.

Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Sonya Deville, Maxxine Dupri, Angelo Dawkins, Raquel Rodriguez, Chelsea Green, and Cora Jade all liked the update. Meanwhile, former star Billie Kay sent a message saying, "Ahhhh, stop," and Bayley commented, "What a guy." Nikki Bella, Sonya Deville, and several other stars have also left heartfelt comments on the former Women's Champion's post.

Carmella shared the post of her latest photoshoot with Dimitri with the caption:

"The happiest two-week-old I ever did see. Swipe for the cutest smile progression ever. I melt. 🫠🥹😩"

Carmella isn't the only WWE Superstar who is becoming a mother in 2023

Carmella's son is now two weeks old, which means Alexa Bliss is slowly waiting for the arrival of her first child with Ryan Cabrera. Earlier this year, the couple announced their child was set to arrive in December 2023.

Former superstars Billie Kay and Taynara Conti (aka Tay Melo) will welcome new additions to their families in the coming weeks. They also announced they were expecting their first children earlier in the year.

Do you think Carmella will reunite with her former partner, Zelina Vega, when she returns to the company?