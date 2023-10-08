Bayley and Mercedes Moné reflect on their iconic NXT Women's Championship match 8 years ago today

WWE Superstar Bayley and current NJPW star Mercedes Moné recently reflected on their remarkable NXT Women's Championship match from 2015.

At the time, Bayley and Moné (then known by WWE fans as Sasha Banks), were bitter enemies in the lead-up to NXT TakeOver: Respect. The Boss was seeking to reclaim her championship against the then Hugger-In-Chief. The previous pay-per-view, NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, was considered by many to be one of the best Takeovers of all time, in part thanks to the iconic clash between Banks and Bayley.

Takeover: Respect would serve as both the final match of Bank's tenure in the then-black and gold brand and was the first time the Women's Championship had ever main-evented a WWE pay-per-view. The match was also the first ever Iron Women match in WWE history.

Today, both women took the opportunity to reflect on the bout itself and its place in wrestling history. Mercedes Moné chose to do so by simply posting a photo from the evening, which showed her "getting her flowers" from the NXT locker room and management. The moment symbolized not only the brand's respect for Moné but also her eventual departure from it.

Bayley on the other hand took to Instagram, where she crafted a short but thoughtful tribute to the match, Moné, and even referee Dan Anfibio. In the post, the current leader of Damage CTRL stated that she's still proud of their achievement to this day.

"8 years since the first ever women’s main event on a PPV in @wwe and @wwenxt history. The first ever 30 minute Iron Man match for women. Nothing and nobody can take that away from us, I’m proud as ever 8 years later. I loved this feeling. Thank you @themercedesvarnado (& @wwe_danilo) #8years8packabs," said Bayley on Instagram

As noted previously, the match itself was a 30-minute Iron Woman Match, which saw Bayley beat her longtime frenemy 3-2. The last time Bayley and Moné shared a ring together was back in February 2021, when the two were featured in a 6-person tag team match.

Mercedes Moné left WWE in May 2022, when she walked out of the company due to creative differences.

Former NXT Women's Champion Mercedes Moné could join AEW soon according to reports

Mercedes Moné has been out of the ring since May, suffering an ankle injury in the main event of NJPW's Resurgence pay-per-view against Willow Nightingale. Since then, fans have speculated as to where the former Boss of WWE could end up next once she's recovered.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Moné is close to a "full recovery", and could appear on AEW TV sooner than later. She would also be dividing her time between her current obligations in Japan as well.

"Mercedes Mone is now out of her walking boot. She’s still kept her timetable quiet about returning to wrestling. The expectation, given they showed her at All In in the crowd more than once, is that she would be working here and with New Japan and/or Stardom," said Dave Meltzer.

