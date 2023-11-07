Bayley has a one-word reaction to former champion’s dig at IYO SKY

Bayley recently reacted to a former champion's dig at IYO SKY for needing help to defeat her.

Bianca Belair has come a long way since her NXT days. She even had an impressive run as RAW Women's Champion until she lost the belt to Asuka. However, she regained the title only to lose it again the same night as IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam.

Belair looked to avenge that loss this past weekend at Crown Jewel against IYO SKY. Things were going her way until Kairi Sane returned to attack The EST from behind. This allowed IYO to retain her WWE Women's Championship.

It looks like the wounds are fresh for Bianca Belair, who took to social media to take a dig at the WWE Women's Champion for needing help to defeat. Bayley didn't take too kindly to this and jumped to her stablemate's defense by asking her to shut up in a not-so-friendly manner.

"Stfu," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Bayley asked Dakota Kai to call her back after Crown Jewel

While IYO may have had a happy ending at Crown Jewel courtesy of a returning Kairi Sane, the same cannot be said about Bayley, who looked perplexed to see Kairi back in the WWE.

This is because the last time that Kairi was on WWE television, she was brutally assaulted backstage by the Role Model. Moreover, it also didn't look like The Role Model was the one who orchestrated the whole plan, as even she looked shocked to see her back.

Following the show, the former SmackDown Women's Champion returned to the United States and asked Dakota Kai to call her back.

".@ImKingKota I’m back in the states from Saudi. Call me back," she posted.

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what Kairi's return means for Damage CTRL and especially Bayley.

What do you make of Kairi Sane's return? Sound off in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here