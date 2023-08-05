Bayley reacts to 17-time champion’s unique promo ahead of major title match

Bayley reacted to a former Champion's unique promo from SmackDown ahead of major title clash.

In such a short span of time, Charlotte Flair has established herself as one of the greatest women's wrestlers in WWE history. She has won the women's title multiple times and is on track to break her father's record of most world title reigns.

She has proven herself to be a force in the ring and always finds herself in the women's title picture. Recently, again Charlotte Flair returned to SmackDown to challenge Asuka for the Women's WWE Championship. She will be facing Asuka and Bianca Belair for the title at SummerSlam.

Tonight on SmackDown, all three participants in the match had one last say before their major title clash. Charlotte's promo took place on top of a yacht. The former SmackDown Women's Champion spoke about her upcoming match at SummerSlam and guaranteed a win.

The promo was a little bit different and seemed to get the attention of Bayley who stated that she would look great sipping champagne on a yacht.

"I’d look great on a yacht sipping champagne."

Check out the tweet here.

Bayley's tweet about Charlotte's promo

The Role Model will have to deal with Shotzi first before she can think about sipping champagne on a yacht.

Do you think Charlotte Flair will break Ric Flair's record? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!