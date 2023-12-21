Bayley shares hilarious comment after being omitted from WWE advertisements

WWE Superstar Bayley recently shared a hilarious comment regarding her omission from the company's advertisements.

Bayley is one of the top female superstars in the Stanford-based company. The first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion in WWE has led Damage CTRL to great success, as the heel faction is an integral part of the roster. Recent developments, however, suggest tension between the leader and other members of the group.

The 34-year-old recently took to Twitter to make a hilarious comment on WWE omitting her from advertisements. She replied to a tweet posted by fellow Superstar Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare shared a graphic featuring top superstars from the company and referred to the current roster as golden. The picture did not feature the former Hugger, who had a hilarious response to it:

"Except that I look like Bianca in dis pic," she wrote.

WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis opens up about how the recent inclusions in Damage CTRL are affecting Bayley

During an episode of WWE's The Bump, Nick Aldis stated that the addition of new talents in a group often results in a shift in dynamics. The 37-year-old believes that Damage CTRL is also going through a similar situation.

Aldis further addressed the visible tension between Bayley and the rest of the members on multiple occasions, hinting at the faction's potential break up with the former champion.

"Every time a new personality comes into the equation, the dynamic shifts, and we are all looking for the same thing. We are all looking for respect, we are looking to make money, and if you are a competitor in WWE, you are looking for championship gold...Most of the time, you are left with no choice. Especially when you get towards the top, you have to go through people. And I would say that the situation with Damage CTRL is a little bit of an example of this," he said.

The SmackDown General Manager further stated:

"The air is thin at the top, as they say, and Bayley might have been, you know, su*king a bit too much of that air herself, and now she has started to look around and go, wait a minute, these guys are making moves unilaterally here, and now I'm sort of left having to make a decision...I understand politics, I understand the emerging dynamics between people. I understand, certainly from a talent's point of view, what's really going under the surface, right? Like I understand that deep down, everybody is a target. It just depends on the timing."

