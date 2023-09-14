"Because we still don't know if he will ever come back" - WWE fans want legendary 20-time champion to make stunning Royal Rumble return

WWE fans took to Twitter as they want a legendary 20-time champion to make a stunning Royal Rumble return. The star in question is Randy Orton.

Orton's last match in WWE came when he teamed up with Matt Riddle to go against The Usos on the May 20, 2022 episode of SmackDown. Following an interference from Roman Reigns, RK-Bro lost their Tag Team Championship. Since then, The Viper has been out due to a back injury. However, according to multiple reports, he has been actively recovering to make a return soon.

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently took to Twitter after the announcement of Royal Rumble's venue and asked fans which wrestler they think should make a return between The Rock, Randy Orton, and CM Punk.

"If you could choose ONLY 1 of them to return at the Royal Rumble next year, who'd you pick?" SK Wrestling wrote on Twitter.

Fans were quick to notice the post, and most of the comments started pouring in for The Viper's return.

One fan wrote that Orton's return would make the most sense and the whole WWE Universe would be happy.

A fan wants The Viper to return as a heel and eliminate his teammate Matt Riddle during the Royal Rumble.

Another fan wants Randy Orton to return and eliminate Cody Rhodes to tease a triple-threat match involving Roman Reigns with the Universal Championship on the line at WrestleMania 40.

One fan believes The Rock will not stay for long if he returns, and CM Punk will have another fallout in their opinion. That is the reason why they want Orton to return and stay healthy.

Another fan believes The Viper is the only right choice to return because, in their opinion, he has "never bailed on WWE."

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long talked about smoking weed with Randy Orton before a match

In a recent interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Teddy Long recalled smoking weed with Randy Orton on a bus before his dark match.

The Hall of Famer said he got so high that he was constantly repeating things during Orton's entrance.

"So me and Randy, we're on the bus, and we're smoking. I think we were done so we were high as a kite. Next thing I know it was time to make the dark match. I ran out to make the dark match and Randy's in the dark match. We were in St. Louis, his hometown. I'm so high, I'm going, 'He's The Viper, he's The Legend Killer, he's your hometown boy.' So I'm just going crazy."

The latest update on Orton's return suggests WWE is hopeful that it could happen by the end of this year.

Who would you like to see make a return between The Rock, Randy Orton, and CM Punk during the WWE Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.