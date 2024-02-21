"Because they won’t hire him anymore" - Fans react to WWE legend's claim that AEW is "bad for the industry"

Fans are not happy with a WWE Hall of Famer's recent claim that AEW was "bad for the industry" right now.

Eric Bischoff shares his opinions on AEW every week and seldom has good things to say about Tony Khan's promotion. Many fans have accused Bischoff of being biased while talking about All Elite Wrestling and WWE.

On a recent edition of the Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff made some bold comments about AEW, and fans were not happy one bit. Bischoff stated that AEW was bad for the wrestling business at the moment. The comments drew the ire of fans on social media, including Reddit.

What the future has in store for the Jacksonville-based promotion remains to be seen.

What exactly did WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff say about AEW?

According to Eric Bischoff, AEW is making it hard to pitch and sell pro wrestling to networks. Bischoff also stated that the Jacksonville-based promotion was proving to be bad for promotions like TNA Wrestling.

"Right now, AEW is proving to be bad for the industry, in particular being bad for [TNA Wrestling] and people like Scott D'Amore. It's a little bit like too much blood and pushing the envelope in terms of content. If you're going over the top in content wrestling, everyone will tune in and see it and they may even enjoy it but advertisers may not, and if you rely on that strategy too heavily, you begin to turn advertisers away from the product," Eric Bischoff said.

Judging by the reaction to Bischoff's comments, it is clear that most fans are not in agreement with the veteran. AEW has been around in the industry for about five years at this point. The Jacksonville-based promotion employs hundreds of talents and helps them earn a livelihood while helping them get exposure on a weekly basis. Many fans believe that AEW's existence has led to WWE improving its product in the recent past.

