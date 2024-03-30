Becky Lynch announces three things that she needs to do before winning the Women's World Title from Rhea Ripley

Becky Lynch has taken to social media to announce a few things that she needs to sort out before challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL.

The Man has had a very busy week, as she has been traveling all over the country promoting her new book Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl. She might also be doing a few meet-and-greets during WrestleMania XL weekend. The days leading up to The Grandest Stage of Them All are not just important for WWE, but the entire wrestling industry as well, because Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will be filled with fans from all over the globe, wrestlers from different promotions and legends as well.

Becky Lynch recently took to X/Twitter to share a photo of herself and wrote that the first week of her book tour was over. She added that she had two more book signings, WrestleMania week, and the Women’s World Championship match.

"The first week of the Becky Book tour is in the books. Up next, two more book signings, #WrestleMANia week, and the Women’s World Championship."

It remains to be seen if The Man emerges victorious against Mami at The Show of Shows this year.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo thinks Becky Lynch should turn heel at WrestleMania XL

Becky Lynch is set to take on Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL for the coveted Women's World Championship. Even though Mami is a heel currently, they both get cheered and are liked by fans.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo podcast, the former WWE head writer stated that he would have planned a major twist at The Show of Shows by turning Becky Lynch into a heel character.

"I would keep it real real simple. I would have them have a hell of a match, knock-down-drag-out, and beat the cr*p out of each other, and Rhea Ripley go over and help Becky up, shake Becky's hand, turn around and let Becky pearl harbor her and just turn Becky heel," Vince Russo said.

It will be interesting to see whether Big Time Becks will remain a babyface at WrestleMania XL or turn heel.

