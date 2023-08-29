Becky Lynch breaks down and cries as WWE RAW goes off the air; sobs with head in hands in emotional final shot (WATCH)

Becky Lynch was involved in what was clearly the match of the night on the latest episode of WWE RAW, but the ending of the show saw her break down in tears. The star was far from her most composed self and became very emotional in that moment.

It has been a very emotional weekend for the entire wrestling world. The untimely passing of Bray Wyatt has seen the WWE Universe and the rest of the wrestling community shaken to its core.

The stars have not really had time to process it either, with a tribute show on SmackDown taking place just a day after the heartbreaking news broke. Only a day earlier, an irreplaceable legend of the business, Terry Funk, had also passed away.

This week's episode of RAW saw multiple tributes to both Wyatt and Terry Funk. Lynch, who faced Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match in the main event of the night, was able to get the win after an incredible performance. However, the final shot of the night saw Becky Lynch sitting and breaking down into tears. She raised the "Bray" armband into the air to pay tribute to the departed wrestler.

She ended up sobbing with her head in her hand.

Expand Tweet

The emotion was clear on Becky Lynch's face, and it was a haunting final shot as the show ended.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE