Becky Lynch called out for taking things too far on RAW

Becky Lynch was called out today on social media for taking things too far this past Monday night on WWE RAW. The Man defended her Women's Intercontinental Championship this past Monday night on the red brand.Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri got the better of Becky Lynch on the October 6 episode of RAW in a non-title match. However, she was not able to defeat Big Time Becks on this week's edition of RAW. Lynch brutally attacked Dupri to end the title match via disqualification earlier this week.During the title match on RAW, Lynch taunted Maxxine Dupri's parents in the crowd. WWE called out the Women's Intercontinental Champion today on Instagram and suggested that she may have taken things too far.&quot;Talking trash to your opponent’s parents is crazy 🙄🤦&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBecky Lynch is married to Seth Rollins, who was betrayed by The Vision last week. Rollins is now out of action due to injury, and Lynch confronted Paul Heyman on RAW. Heyman suggested that there was still a spot for Big Time Becks in The Vision, but the champion did not seem too interested in his offer.Vince Russo reacts to Becky Lynch's confrontation on WWE RAWWrestling legend Vince Russo recently commented on the backstage confrontation between Becky Lynch and Paul Heyman this past Monday night on WWE RAW.Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the veteran claimed that he could not take the promo seriously. He suggested that Lynch was not intimidating and that the segment did not get the desired reaction from wrestling fans.&quot;They're trying to tell a story of everything Becky is going through and now Seth is out. Bro, you can't look at Lynch and think she's a bada*s. She's 90 freaking lbs. Let's take a stroll down memory lane. When Moolah came out and beat somebody up, you believed it. Lynch is 95 lbs. So when you put her in this kind of a spot, it's not believable, bro. You're not getting a reaction that they think you're getting, man,&quot; he said.Eleanor @Its_EleanorLINKThis segment between Becky Lynch &amp;amp;amp; Paul Heyman was MASTERFUL. I always thought it was odd how little Becky &amp;amp;amp; Heyman interacted despite being in the same faction &amp;amp;amp; now we know why! You can always count on Becky Lynch to deliver on everything she does 👏It will be interesting to see which WWE star challenges Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship next.