Becky Lynch deeply saddened by emotional open letter from fan; still apologetic over missing upcoming WWE show

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch was deeply saddened by an emotional open letter from a fan. She was apologetic over missing the upcoming Superstar Spectacle show on Friday, September 8, in India.

Lynch was supposed to travel to India this weekend, unfortunately, due to an issue with her passport, The Man was not allowed to board the flight. She sent out a tweet to let the fans know about her absence.

Following this, she came across an open letter from a fan, stating how excited they were to witness their first WWE event and see their "SHEro," Becky Lynch, in action.

Lynch was left heartbroken by this. She took to Twitter to apologize to the fan and thanked them for their continued support.

"I’m so sorry I can’t make the show anymore. Thank you for all your support. We will rock again."

WWE Superstar Spectacle will miss one of the best talents on the women's roster this weekend. However, there are still some great matches on the card, like Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya and John Cena & Seth Rollins vs. Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci.

Becky Lynch is all set to feature on WWE's developmental brand

Tiffany Stratton interrupted Lynch during a backstage interview after her win against Trish Stratus at Payback. On the September 5 episode of NXT, The Man announced that she would face the WWE NXT Women's Champion in next week's episode.

Recently, in an interview with The Bump, Stratton talked about her upcoming bout. She hailed Becky Lynch as one of the greatest wrestlers in the female division but also said that she feels confident going into the match.

"I'm very confident, but I also know that Becky is one of the best of all time. She's one of the best wrestlers in the female division. I have to say that this is definitely one of the biggest matches of my career but also my career began two years ago, and Becky is coming after me, like I said last night. So I have to say that I am very confident going into this," she said.

The Man has never won the WWE NXT Women's Championship, so she will be extra motivated to win it for the first time in her career.

