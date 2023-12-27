Becky Lynch goes 10-0 against 29-year-old WWE star at MSG

Becky Lynch continued her win streak against a rising WWE star at Madison Square Garden.

Zoey Stark quickly rose to prominence on the main roster ever since she was paired with Trish Stratus. She looked impressive alongside Trish, and even had some important matches. She had a hard-fought battle against Becky Lynch and even picked up a win over The Man. With this win, Stark proved that she belongs in the ring with some of the best in the business.

Following her rivalry with Lynch, Stark has been involved in a feud with Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley. She has also paired up with Shayna Baszler. Needless to say, the future for Stark looks bright and it's only a matter of time before she becomes a champion in the WWE.

Tonight, WWE is hosting its annual holiday tour with an house show at Madison Square Garden. Stark went one-on-one with Lynch again. The two women put on another tough battle but it was Lynch who picked up the win with the Manhandle Slam. With this win, Becky Lynch is now 10-0 against Stark since her previous loss to the rising star.

It will be interesting to see how long it takes for Zoey Stark to reach the top of the mountain and become a champion in WWE.

