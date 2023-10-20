Becky Lynch has a laughable reaction to finding out her PWI Women's 250 ranking has dipped

Becky Lynch has taken to social media to share her thoughts on her ranking for this year's PWI Women's 250 list.

The Man is one of the biggest female stars in the history of professional wrestling, which is an eventual result of the successful career she has had in WWE. However, she dropped significantly in the rankings list, as she did not even make it to the top 20. She placed #4 last year and came out #29 in the latest issue, which was topped by Rhea Ripley.

After a fan shared Becky Lynch's ranking for this year's PWI Women's 250 on Twitter, the NXT Women's Champion responded to the tweet with the number 29, followed by two laughing emojis. She also plugged her upcoming book in the tweet, informing fans that it is available for pre-order.

"29 [two laughing emojis]…anyway my book "Becky Lynch - The Man: Not Your Average Girl" is available for pre-order now!" Lynch shared.

Becky Lynch finally became a WWE Grand Slam Champion this year

The Man defeated Tiffany Stratton to win the NXT Women's Championship for the first time ever last month, adding another accomplishment to her long list of accolades. As a result, she became a WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion like the rest of the Four Horsewomen.

Becky and Tiffany Stratton had a rematch for the NXT Women's Title in the main event of No Mercy, which was won by Big Time Becks. She successfully defended her title against Natalya and Tegan Nox on RAW. Her next challenger is another Irish wrestler, Lyra Valkyria.

The two superstars are slated to collide at Halloween Havoc for the first time ever in WWE. It will be interesting to see whether Valkyria will be the one to end The Man's reign.

What are your thoughts on Becky Lynch's PWI ranking? Sound off in the comments section below!

