"You're gonna bawl"- Becky Lynch sends out warning to SummerSlam opponent 

After fighting her way into another title shot, Becky Lynch has made a stern prediction regarding her WWE Summerslam match with Bianca Belair.

Big Time Becks has had a heated rivalry with Belair, which kicked off at Summerslam last year as she made her return and defeated the latter in 26 seconds for the WWE Women's Championship. Since then, the two top stars have been embroiled in a fiery feud.

Both women will go up against each other at this year's Summerslam as Lynch is looking to reclaim the women's title she lost to Belair at WrestleMania 38. Big Time Becks has now sent out a statement to the WWE Universe that they're about to see a rehash of last year's events at The Biggest Party Of The Summer.

"If you cried last summer when I beat her, you're gonna bawl this year!" Becky Lynch said.

Becky Lynch warned fans of what's to come at Summerslam this year

Fans had a mixed response to the six-time women's champion squashing Bianca Belair so quickly in their battle at the premium live event last year. The EST of WWE has stated that it won't be happening again and is seeking her chance at redemption this time around.

Becky Lynch feels Bianca Belair's WWE RAW Women's title run has been forgettable

The story that began last year has come around full circle at Summerslam and we're certain it's going to be a battle worth remembering.

Lynch recently spoke over on RAW Talk and brought up a personal point that Belair's run as champion has been pretty underwhelming. Big Time Becks also pointed out how her reign has only been worth remembering because of the current women's champion's long-running feud with her.

"Do you remember anything about Bianca's title run that hasn't involved me? No, no, no. But I've been, I've been a little bit unhinged ever since I haven't had that title because me and the title we're synonymous. I need the title, the title needs me. And without me, it's getting lost. It's getting lost and it can't be lost anymore. I will find it at SummerSlam and I will be the RAW Women's Champion." [From 1:51 to 2:20]

Bianca Belair has been victorious over challengers before Becky Lynch and has stamped her authority as champion. We'll have to wait and see if she can overcome her fiercest opponent once again in Nashville, Tennessee on July 30.

