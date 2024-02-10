Becky Lynch, Natalya, and several other WWE stars react to heartbreaking update from Montez Ford 

Becky Lynch and Natalya were two of the many current and former WWE stars who came together to send their condolences to Montez Ford, who tragically lost his grandfather a few days ago.

The Street Profits star has been entertaining the WWE Universe for nearly a decade. He is currently part of a faction on SmackDown that consists of Bobby Lashley, B-Fab, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins. The group is currently involved in a feud with The Final Testament.

While Ford has been doing well inside the squared circle, he suffered a major blow in his real life. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the former RAW Tag Team Champion revealed that his grandfather passed away at the age of 85.

Many notable names from the wrestling world sent their love and support to the SmackDown star, including Becky Lynch and Natalya. Katana, Titus O'Neil, and Gurv of The Singh Brothers were also among those who commented on the post.

Becky Lynch and others sent love to Montez Ford!

Montez Ford has been starring in the reality TV series Love & WWE

Montez Ford and Bianca Belair are one of the top power couples in WWE currently. The duo also have their reality TV series, Love & WWE, which recently started streaming across the world.

Bianca and Montez were also present at last night's WrestleMania XL kickoff show in Las Vegas. While the EST made an on-screen appearance, the tag team star was present backstage. Fans commended Montez for making it to the event despite losing his grandfather mere days ago.

While Bianca has been thriving as a singles star and is one of the most prominent members of the company's women's division, Ford has also found his footing in the tag division. The Street Profits star and his tag partner Angelo Dawkins aligned with Bobby Lashley last year. The group recently added B-Fab to its ranks to counter Scarlett, who had been tilting the scale in the Final Testament's favor in the last few weeks.

