Becky Lynch takes a shot at WWE Superstar for not headlining WrestleMania

Becky Lynch is fresh off a historic NXT Women's Championship victory. Amid her celebrations, The Man took a dig at Bayley on Twitter.

On the latest episode of NXT, Lynch dethroned Tiffany Stratton to win the NXT Women's title for the first time in her career. The win also marked the end of Stratton's first title reign.

This led to Bayley taking a subtle shot at The Man, who was the only remaining member of the Four Horsewomen to have not held the NXT Women's Championship.

In response, Lynch reminded The Role Model that she has never headlined a WrestleMania card.

"Less time than it’s taken you to main event WrestleMania," wrote Lynch.

Lynch previously headlined WrestleMania 35, defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a historic main event to become the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

What did Becky Lynch have to say after her win on NXT?

Following her historic win, Becky Lynch claimed she always wanted to become the NXT Women's Champion.

Speaking in a backstage interview, The Man claimed that she had to grab the opportunity after Tiffany Stratton "started running her mouth." She lastly mentioned that her family is now full of champions, with Seth Rollins holding the World Heavyweight Championship. Lynch said:

"It has a great ring to it, doesn't it? The Grand Slam Man, here we go! Becky Balboa, we did it. Oh my goodness, this is wild. I've had 'Become NXT Women's Champion' on my goal list for the last 10, maybe 11 years. It's one of those things, 'Okay, I'm not in NXT, maybe it's never gonna happen.' And then Tiffany just started running her mouth too much and here we freaking are. Can't say nothing is impossible no more. Family full of champions!"

Lynch is now in her first-ever reign as the NXT Women's Champion. It remains to be seen if WWE plans a rematch between her and Stratton.

