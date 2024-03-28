Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega, and others send heartwarming messages to 30-year-old former WWE star

Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega, and more WWE stars have sent heartfelt messages to a former ring announcer on social media today on her 30th birthday.

JoJo Offerman is a former ring announcer and the fiancée of Bray Wyatt, who tragically passed away last year at the age of 36. WWE will be releasing a documentary on The Eater of Worlds titled Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal on Peacock on April 1. Offerman celebrated her 30th birthday and took to Instagram to share a picture with her children.

"Cheers to the new decade ❤️🖤 #30 #march10th," she wrote.

Zelina Vega, Renee Paquette, Kayla Braxton, Samantha Irvin, Nikki Garcia (Nikki Bella), and more have commented on Offerman's post. Becky Lynch, Damian Priest, Naomi, and more stars have liked her Instagram post as well, as seen in the photo below.

Mike Rotunda reveals why Bray Wyatt will not be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year

Mike Rotunda, formerly known as WWE star IRS, has revealed why the company will not be inducting his son into the Hall of Fame this year. Many wrestling fans were calling for Wyatt to be honored at this year's ceremony following his tragic passing last year.

Speaking with Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rotunda said that he thought the company would put his son in the Hall of Fame this year. However, he noted that the company thought better of it and that it would certainly happen at a later date when there is less stress on their family.

"I was surprised because my son, with Windham passing, I thought they were gonna immediately put Windham into the Hall of Fame, which he will be at some point, but I think that WWE reassessed stuff and thought it was too soon to go there with our family and the reactions and the stress on us." [From 11:04 – 11:29]

Bray Wyatt's death caught every wrestling fan off guard and has been difficult to process. However, his memory will continue to live on through stories by his family, peers, and fans.

