"Becky’s gonna get both of them back for that" - Fans go wild over Seth Rollins recreating a funny iconic WWE moment with current champion

Seth Rollins has once again reached the top of the mountain after he became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion by defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions. However, fans went wild over Rollins recreating a hilarious iconic moment with The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley on RAW this week.

Seth Rollins became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion in Saudi Arabia last Saturday after he defeated AJ Styles. On the RAW after the event, Rollins came out to celebrate but was quickly interrupted by The Judgment Day.

Rollins then teamed up with AJ Styles to take on the faction's members Damian Preist and Finn Balor. During the match, The Visionary recreated the hilarious moment between Shawn Michales and Melina from Survivor Series 2006 with Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day. Fans reacted to the recreation of an iconic moment with the new generation.

Fans made several memes and even dragged Becky Lynch and Buddy Murphy into the conversation. It will be interesting to see what Seth Rollins and The Judgment Day will be doing on RAW in the upcoming weeks ahead of Money in the Bank 2023.

Who will be Seth Rollins' first challenger for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship?

Last month, Triple H announced the return of the World Heavyweight Championship with a twist for the Modern Era, and fans immediately started rooting for Seth Rollins to win the Big Gold Belt and represent Monday Night RAW.

Earlier this month, Rollins and Styles qualified from their respective brands to compete for the inaugural title at Night of Champions. In the end, The Visionary became the new World Heavyweight Champion after a stellar performance Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar was able to get revenge on Cody Rhodes as he beat the American Nightmare at Night of Champion. According to WOR, The Beast Incarnate will not be The Visionary's first challenger for the title. Check it out:

"There is nothing in the cards right now for Lesnar with Seth Rollins. They could do it later, but there is nothing in the plans right now. It’s just Lesnar with Cody."

It will be interesting to see which superstar ends up facing The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship on Monday Night RAW.

What are your thoughts on Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

