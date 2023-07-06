WWE RAW is home to several top-tier teams, including Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, and Imperium. Meanwhile, fans have taken notice of Alpha Academy's remarkable recent run in the company.

On the November 13, 2020, episode of SmackDown, Chad Gable formed Alpha Academy, attempting to recruit Otis. The duo made their debut in a losing effort against the team of Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Gable and Otis have been integral to the red brand's tag team division for the past few years. They recently joined forces with Maxxine Dupri on WWE TV.

Gable, Otis, and Maxxine defeated The Viking Raiders and Valhalla in a mixed tag team match on this week's episode of RAW. Following the show, WWE posted a photo of the team on their official Twitter handle and mentioned that Alpha Academy has not yet begun to peak.

Fans were left in awe of the trio's new profound success and started commenting on the post. One fan wrote that Alpha Academy is becoming their favorite group on RAW, and Maxxine Dupri being added to the stable is the icing on top of the cake.

Another fan expects the group to win gold in the near future.

One viewer expressed their love for Alpha Academy.

One fan wrote that Chad Gable could be the future face of the company if he gets the push he deserves.

Another fan asked WWE to give Chad Gable a title run.

One Twitter user wrote that Maxxine Dupri needs a world title push from WWE's creative team.

A fan wrote compared Alpha Academy to The Judgment Day.

Could Alpha Academy dethrone Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions?

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are among the most beloved tag teams on the Stamford-based promotion's roster. Fans go wild whenever the Undisputed Tag Team Champions appear on WWE TV.

Zayn and KO have faced a lot of opponents since becoming champions, including The Judgment Day. They have also joined forces with Cody Rhodes on multiple occasions, making them a force to be reckoned with on the red brand.

On the other hand, Alpha Academy has previously won the RAW Tag Team Championship. They defeated RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) to win the coveted title. With Maxxine Dupri in the group's ranks, Alpha Academy can once again capture gold in the company.

Alpha Academy has massive fan support and could be a credible threat to the tag team champions on RAW. It will be interesting to see what's next for the popular trio.

