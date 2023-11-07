"Best Samoan on the roster," "Make him dethrone Roman Reigns instead of Cody" - WWE Universe reacts to 8-time champion's current run

Roman Reigns has elevated several WWE Superstars over the past few years when The Tribal Chief feuded with them during his legendary run as the champion. However, fans are recently loving the current run of eight-time Champion.

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns returned to the promotion for a brief summer feud with The Usos. After losing to Jimmy and Jey Uso at Money in the Bank, Reigns and Solo Sikoa took out Jimmy, which led to a singles match between The Tribal Chief and Main Event Jey at SummerSlam 2023.

However, Jimmy Uso returned and turned heel against his brother. Later, he rejoined the stable and aligned with the stars who sent him packing in the first place. Regardless of the questionable heel turn, fans are loving the eight-time champion's current run on Friday Night SmackDown.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans were initially against the heel turn as it felt forced due to the ongoing storyline. However, Jimmy Uso is slowly starting to establish himself as a singles star with his comedic heel antics on the brand, which is opposite to Jey Uso on WWE RAW.

Roman Reigns is expected to miss the WWE Survivor Series 2023

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns faced some of his biggest challenges when he defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble 2023, Elimination Chamber 2023, and WrestleMania 39 Night Two, respectively, to remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Later, he had to fight his own family when Jimmy and Jey Uso left The Bloodline and faced him and Solo Sikoa in London at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. After defeating the stable, Jey Uso punched his ticket for a match against The Tribal Chief at the Biggest Party of The Summer and lost.

Lately, he defeated LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 and made his fifth successful premium live event title defense. However, it was unclear if The Tribal Chief would appear in Chicago for Survivor Series. According to BWE, there are no plans for Roman Reigns to appear at the event.

Expand Tweet

Other insiders and websites have also backed the report by saying there are no plans for Roman Reigns to appear or defend the title in Chicago. It will be interesting to see what the company will do next with The Tribal Chief.

What are your thoughts on Jimmy Uso? Sound off in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here