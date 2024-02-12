"Best spear in the business", "Future world champion" - WWE Universe reacts to Bron Breakker's potential SmackDown move

Bron Breakker is still weighing his option to join RAW or SmackDown on the main roster. The WWE Universe cannot wait for the former NXT Champion to officially join a brand, which was recently teased as SmackDown.

On the latest episode of the blue brand, Breakker wore a blue suit and met Triple H backstage to ask for advice. He spoke briefly with WWE's Chief Content Officer, who told him how excited he was for the next chapter of his career.

The Bloodline's wise man, Paul Heyman, then interrupted the two and shook hands with Breakker. Heyman even told Triple H how impressed he was with the talented 26-year-old superstar.

The WWE Universe loved the idea of Bron Breakker possibly joining SmackDown. A lot of fans are excited about what Breakker can do on the main roster. There's still no official word regarding the brand he'll be representing moving forward.

Nevertheless, fans have nothing but praise for the former NXT champion and one-half of the current Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners. One fan even claimed that Breakker has a better spear than Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley.

"Well... Best spear in the business," the fan wrote.

Another even called the second-generation star a future World Champion:

"Future world champion, man."

This fan even went as far as calling Breakker a future multi-time World Champion:

"He's gonna win a lot of championships in the future, I can tell."

Here are other reactions to Bron Breakker's potential main roster stay:

WWE Hall of Famer believes Bron Breakker will replace Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40

It has been widely reported that Bron Breakker was brought into the Royal Rumble to replace Brock Lesnar, who was cut from the event following his alleged involvement in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

Breakker did fantastic at the Rumble and is now set to be on the main roster. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis and Bill Apter and discussed the future of the young superstar.

"We already know Brock is out," Long said. "Okay, we already know that, that is done. So why not talk about Bron? That's who we need to be talking about. We need to be talking about the guy that is gonna come in and step in in that spot right there. People already know Brock, let that go." [1:34 onwards]

At only 26 years old and with a blue-chip pedigree, it seems the future is incredibly bright for Breakker in WWE.

