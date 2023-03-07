"Best storyline since the Attitude era" - Wrestling fans amazed as Bloodline member betrays Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

Wrestling fans were astounded as Bloodline member and world tag team champion Jey Uso betrayed Sami Zayn on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Tonight on the red brand, Sami Zayn was set to square off against Jimmy Uso in the main event. Ahead of the clash, Jimmy was tasked with taking out Zayn once and for all. However, things didn't go according to plan, as the tag team champion lost the bout.

During the closing moments of the match, Jey showed up and came down to the ring to support his brother.

Following Jimmy's loss, Jey teased joining Sami Zayn before he superkicked and viciously attacked the former Honorary Uce alongside Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Luckily for Zayn, Cody Rhodes was able to come down to the ring and ward off The Bloodline.

The battle lines have been drawn. The SHOCKING ending to #WWERaw we all feared!The battle lines have been drawn. The SHOCKING ending to #WWERaw we all feared!The battle lines have been drawn. https://t.co/4OWu6nmYMJ

Following the show, the WWE Universe was quick to take to Twitter to voice their opinions over how enthralling the storytelling has been for this rivalry.

MeIsWesley @weszmarsh @WWE Everyone reaction to the hug vs everyones reaction to the kick @WWE Everyone reaction to the hug vs everyones reaction to the kick https://t.co/h9QzAQFCSP

_Austin123_ @_a_1_9_ @WWE Still have a feeling that Jey Uso will turn on Roman. He stayed with the Bloodline to save Jimmy from Roman. But I feel like once they lose the tag team titles at Wrestlemania, he will turn on Roman. @WWE Still have a feeling that Jey Uso will turn on Roman. He stayed with the Bloodline to save Jimmy from Roman. But I feel like once they lose the tag team titles at Wrestlemania, he will turn on Roman.

One fan stated he was "turned on" by this rivalry.

Meanwhile, another fan credited Jey for keeping this storyline together.

PURE CINEMA! @WWE Real talk: Jey is the glue that has kept this Bloodline storyline together. Roman is obviously on a different level, but without Jey? This story isn’t half of what it is.PURE CINEMA! @WWE Real talk: Jey is the glue that has kept this Bloodline storyline together. Roman is obviously on a different level, but without Jey? This story isn’t half of what it is. PURE CINEMA! https://t.co/V6uuoYL3Em

One fan predicted that Jey will help Zayn bring down The Bloodline.

Samuel-Myshell Sorrentino @ANARCHY4774 @_a_1_9_ @WWE I have a feeling that Jey is going to somehow help Sami bring down the Bloodline within. @_a_1_9_ @WWE I have a feeling that Jey is going to somehow help Sami bring down the Bloodline within.

Earlier in the night, Zayn approached Kevin Owens and asked him to join hands to take out The Bloodline. However, KO declined the offer and stated that he didn't need his former best friend.

What did you make of Jey Uso's betrayal? Sound off in the comments section below.

