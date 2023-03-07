"Best storyline since the Attitude era" - Wrestling fans amazed as Bloodline member betrays Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

Wrestling fans were astounded as Bloodline member and world tag team champion Jey Uso betrayed Sami Zayn on the latest episode of WWE RAW.
Tonight on the red brand, Sami Zayn was set to square off against Jimmy Uso in the main event. Ahead of the clash, Jimmy was tasked with taking out Zayn once and for all. However, things didn't go according to plan, as the tag team champion lost the bout.
During the closing moments of the match, Jey showed up and came down to the ring to support his brother.
Following Jimmy's loss, Jey teased joining Sami Zayn before he superkicked and viciously attacked the former Honorary Uce alongside Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Luckily for Zayn, Cody Rhodes was able to come down to the ring and ward off The Bloodline.
Following the show, the WWE Universe was quick to take to Twitter to voice their opinions over how enthralling the storytelling has been for this rivalry.
Check out some of the reactions below:
One fan stated he was "turned on" by this rivalry.
Meanwhile, another fan credited Jey for keeping this storyline together.
One fan predicted that Jey will help Zayn bring down The Bloodline.
Earlier in the night, Zayn approached Kevin Owens and asked him to join hands to take out The Bloodline. However, KO declined the offer and stated that he didn't need his former best friend.
What did you make of Jey Uso's betrayal? Sound off in the comments section below.
