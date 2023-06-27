"Best of the year," "We'll find out tomorrow" - Fans debate major aspect of this week's WWE RAW

The latest episode of WWE RAW was a hit among many fans. The show had several big segments and matches that helped it build many rivalries ahead of 2023 Money in the Bank. However, a key aspect of the creative process was debated by fans soon after the show.

Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio kicked off the show for the opening segment. Later on, the show, The American Nightmare took on Dom’s teammate Damian Priest in a singles match.

Meanwhile, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes made his RAW debut in a match against Finn Balor. Melo put on a fantastic show even though he lost the match to Balor, who is set to challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank.

Ronda Rousey picked up a win over Raquel Rodriguez on the show, while Gunther made Sami Zayn pay in the show's main event.

The loaded show was appreciated by several fans, who gave credit to Triple H and his men for an eventful night before the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

Fans reacted to the show on Twitter, with many calling it one of the best RAW episodes of the year while giving the credit to Head of Creative Triple H.

Check out the tweets below:

Jahmeir D. ✭ @JDCowboys4Life @reigns_era This raw is a contender for best of the year, haven’t really been bored @reigns_era This raw is a contender for best of the year, haven’t really been bored

Seanzviewent on Youtube #WWE Insider / Podcaster @SeanzviewEnt88 @reigns_era Welllll Raw featured promos, SOLID matches, vignettes and entertaining segments what was NOT to like? Don't lie and do the easy thing and go against wwe. This was a top of the line show @reigns_era Welllll Raw featured promos, SOLID matches, vignettes and entertaining segments what was NOT to like? Don't lie and do the easy thing and go against wwe. This was a top of the line show

œ\\\●■☆🌐 @drop_saga @reigns_era Flowed so effortlessly, and every match and segment was sharp & clean @reigns_era Flowed so effortlessly, and every match and segment was sharp & clean

Meanwhile, others debated the booking aspect of the show, claiming that Vince McMahon could be behind it.

Jin Jerrelle @RobLives4Love @reigns_era we'll find out tomorrow if this was Hunter or Vince LOL @reigns_era we'll find out tomorrow if this was Hunter or Vince LOL

It is reported that Vince McMahon plays a major role in the creative process of WWE's weekly programming of RAW and SmackDown.

While it’s not confirmed whether Triple H or Vince was behind the booking, it’s great that fans enjoyed the show.

Vince McMahon has been actively involved in the creative processes of WWE RAW and SmackDown

Vince McMahon voluntarily stepped down as chairman and CEO of WWE on June 17, 2022. He returned to the company soon after, in January 2023.

Vince has slowly gotten more involved in the creative process of weekly WWE shows. Mr. McMahon and Triple H are currently running RAW and SmackDown, while Hunter and Shawn Michaels are working on NXT.

Last week’s SmackDown saw several matches getting changed, and segments were scrapped from the card. Following the episode, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that these sudden changes have seemingly created backstage frustrations in WWE.

"It's got to be frustrating for the writers, it's got to be frustrating for Paul Levesque [Triple H]. The thing is, it's Vince, and you can't say anything. That's what somebody brought up to me, if you're a writer, you can't say anything to Vince. Even if you're Paul Levesque, you can't say anything to Vince because it's like you're f****d if you say anything to Vince. So you can't say anything."

Many believed that The Game would be in charge of creative processes throughout after Vince McMahon stepped down last year. Fans also saw a positive change in bookings following the change at the top.

However, things are returning in the old direction as McMahon continues to change plans ahead of weekly WWE shows.

Do you prefer the booking decisions made by Triple H or Vince McMahon? Sound off in the comments section below.

