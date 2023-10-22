"Better than Charlotte and Becky," "Stop pushing Mami for a bit" - WWE Universe wants Triple H to push 4-time Champion

The WWE Universe often blames Triple H's creativity when it comes to the booking of the women's division, as it involves the same women in similar storylines. However, fans have asked the company to push a familiar face who is currently out of action with an injury.

Last year, Triple H introduced a new faction in the women's division, which immediately went after Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. Damage CTRL has been the staple in WWE for over a year, and the management has often pushed the trio on either brand.

Earlier this year, IYO SKY won the WWE Women's Champion, which was her first major title on the main roster. The fans are pushing for Dakota Kai to win the Women's Champion in the promotion after she is cleared for in-ring competition in the coming months or a year.

The WWE Universe has often questioned Triple H's choices when it comes to the women's division, and they want new faces, such as Dakota Kai, to win the big one in the coming months. It will be interesting to see if Kai ever wins a singles title in the company.

Dakota Kai is a four-time champion in WWE under Triple H's creative leadership

Dakota Kai has been a part of the company since 2016. She started her journey in the promotion after her run on the independent circuit. In 2017, she became part of the developmental brand under Triple H's creative leadership.

After spending years as a babyface, Kai turned heel for the first time in 2019 and aligned with Raquel Rodriguez on the brand. She spent most of her time in the tag team division, where she captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship on two occasions alongside Rodriguez.

Last year, she made her main roster debut at SummerSlam 2023 after she was rehired to the promotion by Triple H. She aligned with Bayley and IYO SKY to form Damage CTRL and had a decent run where she captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship twice.

Sadly, the new regime had more plans for her and the stable before she got injured. However, she appears alongside Damage CTRL every week on Friday Night SmackDown. It will be interesting to see when she will return inside the squared circle.

What are your thoughts on Dakota Kai? Sound off in the comments section below.