"Better than Evolution," "The greatest faction of all time" - WWE Universe reacts to popular stable's dominant run

WWE is currently dominated by factions under Triple H's new leadership that came into power in 2022. Recently, fans reacted to a popular SmackDown stable's run and compared it with Evolution.

Last year, Damage CTRL was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the annual WWE Draft. However, the group had lost most of its steam on the main roster after numerous losses against the likes of Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair on Monday Night RAW after their initial run.

However, the faction's career trajectory skyrocketed after IYO SKY became the WWE Women's Champion. On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Kabuki Warriors also captured the Women's Tag Team Championships, and fans reacted to the faction's dominant run on the brand.

Check out some reactions below:

Currently, three out of five members of the stable are champions, and fans are extremely pleased with their run on the blue brand. It will be interesting to see if Bayley can add more value to the faction by winning the Women's Royal Rumble match in Florida tonight.

Damage CTRL initially wanted a 31-year-old WWE superstar in their group

In 2022, Damage CTRL was created under the new regime on Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately, the group failed to make an overall impression after constantly feuding against Bianca Belair on the red brand for the RAW Women's Championship.

It wasn't until 2023 that the faction started adding new members to the stable in the form of Asuka and Kairi Sane. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Dakota Kai once said that the faction wanted to add Alba Fyre to their group due to her fierce nature inside the squared circle.

"I'll continue to stick by this. Alba, Alba Fyre in NXT. The reason I say this is because she's awesome. She's just a Scottish wild woman but when we took photos to pitch this idea of the stable... before I was released, she was part of the line-up... So I still stand by the fact that Alba could add a completely different element to us. She's awesome, she's a psychopath so we could use that."

The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) is currently on WWE SmackDown. However, they have previously stood up to the faction, and it's highly unlikely that the duo will join Damage CTRL anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on Damage CTRL's current run? Sound off in the comment section below.

